National Mascot Hall of Fame Announces Official 2020 Inductees

'THE VOTE' was conducted this past October; a worldwide voting process consisting of a formal mascot nomination, final ballot creation by the MHOF Executive Committee based on mascot eligibility, and two rounds of voting. Of the 19 nominees, 10 finalists were determined after 126,824 ballots were cast, including votes from all 50 U.S. states and a total of 58 countries. After two rounds of voting from the public, MHOF Members, and the Executive Committee, the four mascots were made final 2020 MHOF Inductees.

Induction Weekend at the MHOF will be held June 12th-14th, 2020, filled with a variety of events celebrating the best mascots in the business; the unsung heroes of sports in communities across the nation. On the morning of Sunday, June 14th, a special ceremony will be held to officially induct Youppi!, Boomer, The Oriole Bird, and Blue into the Mascot Hall of Fame. The four mascots will join the 21 existing Hall of Famers and be featured prominently inside the 25,000 square foot museum located in Whiting, Indiana - less than 30 minutes from Downtown Chicago.

The Mascot Hall of Fame is a state-of-the-art, interactive children's museum that was created to entertain, educate and enthuse children, families and sports fans of all ages. The attraction's wide range of exhibits, activities and events offer guests the opportunity to celebrate mascot fun year-round. Visit Whiting, Indiana to explore the world of mascots. Learn more about the MHOF induction process, 2020 Induction Weekend, and museum events and exhibits at www.mascothalloffame.com.

SOURCE The Mascot Hall of Fame

