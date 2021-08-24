National Math and Science Initiative Joins Million Girls Moonshot

The National Math and Science Initiative has joined the Million Girls Moonshot to engage 1 million more girls in STEM. Tweet this

"NMSI's work is centered on expanding educational access and career opportunities for all students, with a focus on students who have been underserved and underrepresented in higher education and STEM professions," said STEM Next Executive Director Ron Ottinger. "It's ability to deliver inclusive, engaging and effective resources is an enormous value to the Moonshot."

In addition to its deep experience supporting educators, students and school systems, NMSI works with organizations such as Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, ImagiLabs and KODO Kids to create and support out-of-school learning opportunities for students and families.

"For many young people, learning with their friends and families afterschool and in the summer provides the time, atmosphere and experience that sparks their imagination and jump starts their passion for learning," said Michelle Stie, NMSI's vice president of Teaching and Learning. "We're excited to contribute to the Moonshot because it aligns with our mission to ensure all students thrive and reach their highest potential."

While women make up more than half of the U.S. population, less than 33 percent of the nation's science and engineering workforce is female and less than 3 percent of those women are Black or Latina.

"The Million Girls Moonshot will allow girls to envision themselves as future innovators and increase the quality of out-of-school STEM learning opportunities for all young people," Ottinger said. "Having NMSI as a partner will help ensure our success."

About NMSI

The National Math and Science Initiative works with communities and local school systems to increase access and achievement in rigorous education, particularly in STEM and especially for students most often underserved and underrepresented in STEM careers. Recent high school graduates who participated in NMSI's flagship College Readiness Program were more likely than their peers to enroll in four-year college, persist in college, graduate in four years and pursue STEM or teaching careers.

