National Mattress Challenges Direct-to-Consumer Mattress Industry With Industry-First 365-Night Sleep Trial Across 14+ Brands

Canada's largest independent multi-brand mattress retailer eliminates the last remaining advantage of online-only mattress companies and issues an open challenge for consumers to compare products side by side

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past decade, direct-to-consumer mattress brands like Endy, Douglas, and Casper built their business on a compelling promise: try our mattress risk-free, and send it back if you don't love it. But there was always a catch consumers rarely questioned - they had to commit to a single brand, sight unseen, with no way to compare products in person.

National Mattress's flagship showroom and distribution center in Mississauga, Ontario. The company operates seven showrooms across Ontario and ships Canada-wide. Inside a National Mattress showroom, where customers can test and compare over 5,000 mattresses from 14+ leading brands - including Sealy, Serta, Beautyrest, and Tempur-Pedic - side by side before buying.

Today, National Mattress is calling that model into question. The company has launched a 365-Night Sleep Trial with Full Refund Guarantee - becoming the first multi-brand mattress retailer in Canada to offer a full-year, full-refund trial across its entire inventory of over 200 mattress models from 14+ brands. That's triple the typical 100-night DTC trial period, with something online-only brands structurally cannot offer: the ability to walk into a showroom, test dozens of options from Sealy, Serta, Beautyrest, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, and more - and still take a full year to decide.

The company is also issuing an open invitation: walk into any National Mattress showroom and compare any mattress-in-a-box product against equivalent price-tier mattresses from established manufacturers.

"We're asking Canadians to do something simple before they buy their next mattress: come in and compare," said Rafal Kieliszek, Founder and CEO of National Mattress. "Lie down on a mattress-in-a-box brand, then lie down on a Beautyrest or Tempur-Pedic at the same price point. We believe the difference speaks for itself. These online brands don't exist in showrooms where you can test them beside the competition. There's a reason for that."

National Mattress's confidence stems from its fundamentals. The company's return rate sits at approximately 5% - a fraction of the 20-25% return rates common among online-only mattress brands. Without the need to spend heavily on influencer partnerships, affiliate commissions, and the high cost of acquiring customers without a physical storefront, National Mattress invests where it matters most - in the quality of the products on its showroom floor.

"A 365-night trial sounds bold until you understand the math," said Kieliszek. "We don't need a generous trial period to absorb high return rates like online brands do. We're offering it because we're that confident you'll keep the mattress. The trial period was their biggest marketing tool. We just turned it into proof that our model works better."

Key Details

365 nights to try any mattress - triple the industry-standard DTC trial

to try any mattress - triple the industry-standard DTC trial Full refund - complete money back, not store credit, no restocking fees

- complete money back, not store credit, no restocking fees Free pickup - retrieval arranged at no cost

- retrieval arranged at no cost Every brand included - valid across 14+ brands, 200+ mattress models, online and in all showrooms

Full details: nationalmattress.ca/365-night-sleep-trial

About National Mattress

Founded in 2012, National Mattress is Ontario's fastest-growing independent mattress retailer with a coast-to-coast e-commerce presence. The company operates seven showrooms across Ontario, ships Canada-wide through nationalmattress.ca, and carries over 200 mattress models from 14+ leading brands at wholesale-direct pricing. National Mattress partners with Sleeping Children Around the World, donating bed kits to children in need with every purchase.

