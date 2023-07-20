National Mechanical Contractor MMC Contractors' Strategic Center Names New CEO-Elect

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MMC Corp, the national Strategic Center for national mechanical contracting firm MMC Contractors with $1 billion in revenue, has named Jason Evelyn CEO-elect. He will assume the role of CEO beginning May 1, 2024. The news of this appointment by the MMC Corp Board of Directors directly followed the announcement of current President and CEO Tim Chadwick's retirement at the end of April 2024. Chadwick will assume a role on the MMC Corp Board of Directors as an independent director beginning thereafter.

From left, Jason Evelyn - CEO Elect, Tim Chadwick - current President, and Jacob Vogel – COO, MMC Corp

As the next CEO of MMC Corp, Evelyn will direct the strategic initiatives that will continue to allow the company to achieve growth and success for years to come. He will oversee the many sides of the business, which is comprised of the Strategic Center (MMC Corp) and three Strategic Business Units (SBUs): the General Building Group, the MEP Contracting and Services Group, and the Building Automations Services Group to find growth and success for years to come. These SBUs are comprised of the national construction services brands MW Builders, MMC Contractors, Building Control Services.

Evelyn's appointment to CEO-elect comes after a disciplined, year-long succession planning process directed by the MMC Corp board aimed at equipping a group of existing leaders to take the company to the next level. Prior to his appointment, Evelyn served as a Chief Operating Officer since 2018 and previously spent 22 years with MW Builders, including seven as its President.

During that time, Evelyn was tasked with the responsibility of merging three distinctly different offices of MW Builders into a single company with a "one-company mindset." Today, the five offices of MW Builders thrive under the culture and mindset that was established under his leadership.

As part of the company's strategic aim to move from being independent companies and brands to organized SBUs that are part of an integrated whole, the MMC Corp Board of Directors also announced that Jacob Vogel — a Chief Operating Officer at MMC Corp since 2021 who was previously with MMC Contractors for more than 20 years — will assume an expanded COO role with responsibility for all three of MMC Corp's strategic business units.

"We will be in very good hands moving forward with Jason at the helm and with Jacob taking on greater responsibilities," Chadwick said. "Their partnership, along with the rest of the team, will help us move from having independent companies and brands to organized Strategic Business Units that are part of an integrated whole. The board and I are fully confident in the ability of these leaders to put the Power of Our Oneness into action and bring our connected solutions to life."

Alongside the MMC Corp Board of Directors, Evelyn, Vogel, and Chadwick, have worked tirelessly to ensure as much leadership and business continuity as possible over the course of the next 10 months leading up to the transition of leaders.

About MMC Corp

MMC Corp is an Overland Park, Kansas-based, 100% employee-owned construction firm with 15 offices nationwide and more than $1 billion in revenue. It serves as the Strategic Center for its three Strategic Business Units (SBUs) comprised of four national construction services brands: MW Builders, MMC Contractors, Countywide Mechanical Systems, and Building Control Services. To learn more, visit www.mmccorp.com.

About MMC Contractors

MMC Contractors is a national mechanical contractor specializing in complex projects of any size in industries including healthcare, energy and industrial, local government work, mission critical, hospitality and entertainment, and education. MMC Contractors has offices in Kansas City, Nashville, Las Vegas, Omaha, Lincoln, and Des Moines. Started as a family business in 1932, MMC Contractors is 100% employee-owned. Visit www.mmccontractors.com for more information.

