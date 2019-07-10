National Medal of Honor Heritage Foundation Issues Statement on the Death of Ross Perot

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Perot was a patriot, the quintessential model of a true American, an unrelenting friend to our nation's veterans, and a modern hero in every sense of the word. The National Medal of Honor Heritage Foundation mourns his passing and celebrates his life.

Rudi Gresham introducing Ross Perot at the National Medal of Honor museum on the USS Yorktown in Charleston Harbor

The success Ross Perot experienced in his professional and public lives was exceeded only by the generosity he displayed in his private life. He exemplified the very concept of "giving back" and over the course of nearly nine decades, Perot donated countless hours and hundreds of millions of dollars to veterans organizations and causes he was passionate about.

Ross Perot was a strong and vocal advocate for the development of the National Medal of Honor Museum at Patriots Point. Not only did he provide extremely generous financial support, he traveled to Charleston to visit the site, meet those who inspired it, and interact with fellow veterans from South Carolina, commemorating their service and sacrifice and that of our nation's Medal of Honor recipients.

While Ross Perot will be missed when the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center opens its doors, his memory, spirit and vital support will not be forgotten.

The National Medal of Honor Heritage Foundation salutes Henry Ross Perot and thanks him for his extraordinary and generous support, his unrelenting friendship to our nation's veterans, and his brave service and unyielding commitment to the United States of America.

