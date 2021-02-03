National Medical Announces Investment from Aquiline Capital Partners

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Medical Billing Services, an industry leading healthcare revenue cycle management company serving the ambulatory surgery center ("ASC") market, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London with $5.6 billion in assets under management. Aquiline is committed to investing in technology, analytics and business development, which will provide significant operational and financial value for National Medical's ASC clients while also further accelerating the Company's growth.

Founded in 2003, National Medical provides revenue cycle outsourcing services to ambulatory surgery centers across the nation. The Company's market leadership has been achieved because of its combination of deep industry expertise, proprietary intelligent workflow technologies, best practice processes, and insightful analytics and advice, all of which lead to exceptional financial results for its ASC clients.

"At National Medical, we have always prided ourselves on creating significant financial value for our clients, and we recognize that the ASC market is rapidly evolving and growing because of high acuity procedures migrating to the ASC setting," said Nader Samii, CEO of National Medical. "Given this significant shift in the market, we are thrilled to be partnering with Aquiline because of its experience across healthcare, insurance and technology. Aquiline is the ideal partner to help us accelerate our key growth initiatives, and I look forward to working with them as we chart the next stage in our evolution."

"The team at National Medical has built an impressive business that serves as a trusted advisor helping their clients navigate the increasing complexity of the healthcare system," said Jeff Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Aquiline Capital Partners. "We are excited to partner with National Medical, where we can employ our experience at the intersection of healthcare and insurance to help the Company continue innovating to further enhance and expand its business and operations."

Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, served as the exclusive financial advisor to National Medical for this transaction and Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg served as legal counsel to the Company. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to Aquiline.

About National Medical Billing Services

National Medical Billing Services is a leading provider of revenue cycle outsourcing solutions to the ambulatory surgery center market. National Medical's combination of ASC expertise, analytics, insightful advice, highly skilled and experienced revenue cycle experts, and attention to detail allow the Company to deliver industry leading results for its clients. For more information on National Medical, please visit nationalASCbilling.com .

About Aquiline Capital Partners LLC:

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in businesses across the financial services sector in financial technology, insurance, investment management, business services, credit and healthcare. The firm has $5.6 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit aquiline.com .

Media Inquiries:

Prosek Partners

Josh Clarkson / Patrick Lovett

[email protected] / [email protected]

+1.646.818.9259

SOURCE National Medical Billing Services

Related Links

https://www.nationalascbilling.com

