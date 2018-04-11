National Medical Billing Services Expands Service Offerings For Ambulatory Surgery Centers

With healthcare regulations and reimbursement changing almost daily, National Medical remains committed to leveraging the most cutting edge technologies and processes to meet the growing revenue cycle needs of its clients, and to improve their financial and operational performance. To this end, National Medical is launching additional technology and service offerings, which include:

Transcription services;

Clinical outcome tracking;

Document management;

Mobile e-charting; and

Quality reporting.

"As the industry has become increasingly complex, our clients have been seeking our expertise in numerous areas that are revenue cycle related, but beyond the core of managed care contracting, coding, billing and accounts receivable management," said Nader Samii, CEO of National Medical. "We are very well versed in these areas, and our clients were asking us to build out more of a true end to end revenue cycle solution to address their daily challenges," said Lisa Rock, President of National Medical.

About National Medical Billing Services

National Medical Billing Services is the premier revenue cycle outsourcing company focused strictly on ASCs and surgical practices. National Medical's unparalleled combination of ASC expertise, intelligent analytics, insightful advice, highly skilled and experienced revenue cycle experts, and relentless attention to detail allow the company to deliver exceptional, industry leading results for its clients.

