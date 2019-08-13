National Medical Billing Services Named Best Place to Work in Healthcare

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Medical Billing Services, a national healthcare revenue cycle management company that specializes in servicing ambulatory surgery centers and their affiliated surgeons, has been named by multiple prestigious companies, such as Modern Healthcare, Becker's Hospital Review and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch as a best place to work in healthcare. As a revenue cycle management company that prides itself in innovation and teamwork, National Medical is honored to be named to these lists.

For a 4th year in a row, National Medical Billing Services has also been named to Modern Healthcare's list of Best Places to Work. This recognition program honors 150 workplaces throughout the healthcare industry that empower their employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products, and services. The award is based on a rigorous assessment of employee satisfaction, benefits, and company policies and practices. Each winner is honored at an awards celebration showcasing their extraordinary workplace environments.

National Medical Billing Services has also been named in Becker's Hospital Review's list of "150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare" for a 5th year in a row. The list features U.S. healthcare provider organizations such as hospitals, health systems, ambulatory surgical centers, home health agencies, as well as other types of healthcare-specific companies like consulting firms, health IT vendors, medical societies, and more. The Becker's Healthcare editorial team determined the organizations included on this year's list. Organizations that submitted nominations were considered, as were organizations that received national, state, or local recognition previously earned for workplace excellence, as well as benefits offerings, wellness initiatives, and efforts to improve professional development, diversity, and inclusion, work-life balance, and a sense of community among employees.

For a 5th year in a row, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has recognized National Medical Billing Services as one of the Top 100 Companies and Organizations in St. Louis. Along with other St. Louis area companies, such as Royal Canin USA, Hyatt Regency St. Louis, and Booksource, National Medical Billing Services joins the Top Workplaces 2015-2019 lists, with results based solely on surveys about the workplace which were completed by their employees. After employers are nominated, the process is run by a third-party firm that asks employees to respond to confidential surveys rating their workplace on a seven-point scale.

National Medical Billing Services has been named to the St. Louis Business Journal's 2018 Best Places to Work list. National Medical was nominated alongside numerous other prominent companies and organizations in St. Louis and judged based off their communication, management structure, benefits, teamwork and several other factors at each local firm to determine the most employee-friendly workplaces in St. Louis. Nearly 150 regional companies were nominated for the award in 2018, but after careful consideration only 47 were selected. The winners were then honored at an awards banquet and then showcased in the Business Journal.

National Medical Billing Services is proud to receive these awards and will continue to pursue providing a great work environment for its employees that fosters innovation, camaraderie, and growth.

SOURCE National Medical Billing Services

