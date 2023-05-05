National Medical Billing Services President and Founder Lisa Rock and Lindsay Gross, Chief Operating Officer, Recognized by Titan100 for Outstanding Leadership

ST. LOUIS, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Medical Billing Services (NMBS) proudly announces that Lisa Rock, President and Founder, and Lindsay Gross, Chief Operating Officer, have been recognized with the esteemed Titan100 award. This honor celebrates their exceptional leadership as women in technology and their contributions to driving innovation in healthcare.

The Titan100 awards program recognizes top executives and entrepreneurs who have made a significant impact on their organizations and communities. Lisa Rock and Lindsay Gross have been selected as recipients for their outstanding achievements and ongoing commitment to excellence.

Lisa Rock, President and Founder of NMBS, has transformed the medical billing industry with her visionary approach and understanding of healthcare revenue cycles. Under her leadership, NMBS has become a nationally renowned leader, empowering healthcare providers to streamline billing processes, optimize revenue, and improve operational efficiency.

Lindsay Gross, Chief Operating Officer, has played a pivotal role in NMBS's remarkable achievements. Her operational expertise and strategic vision have empowered providers to achieve greater financial success in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

"We are incredibly proud of Lisa Rock and Lindsay Gross for their well-deserved recognition as Titan100 honorees. Their exceptional leadership and dedication have been instrumental in our success," said Nader Samii, CEO of National Medical Billing Services.

The Titan100 celebration highlighted the inspiring stories of honorees, emphasizing their dedication, innovation, and positive impact. The event showcased the incredible talent and accomplishments within the St. Louis community, leaving attendees inspired to continue driving positive change.

About National Medical Billing Services:

National Medical Billing Services is a national healthcare revenue cycle management company dedicated to delivering world-class solutions. Their services include medical coding, billing, accounts receivable management, and revenue cycle consulting. NMBS partners with healthcare providers to navigate regulatory challenges, streamline operations, and achieve financial success.

SOURCE National Medical Billing Services