National Medical Fellowships' NYC Gala Raises Over $800,000 To Address the Health Care Workforce Shortage

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Medical Fellowships (NMF) raised more than $800,000 to support medical students and health professionals at a time when the U.S. faces a shortage of nearly 700,000 physicians, RNs, and LPNs over the next decade (HRSA).

At its recent "Mission: I'm Possible" Gala on Fri., Oct. 3, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, followed by its inaugural President's Art Brunch & Summit on Sat., Oct. 4, at The New York Historical, NMF brought together leaders across health, philanthropy and the arts to accelerate solutions to growing health care workforce crises. Beneficiaries of NMF's programs and champions of its mission came together to celebrate progress, honor leaders advancing access and excellence in health care, and raise critical support for the next generation of medical professionals.

NMF's direct, unrestricted grants often allow students to complete training without disruptive funding gaps; however, the rising cost of medical education remains prohibitive, with minimum costs to graduate from medical school exceeding $286,454 (AAMC). Medical school debt has increased by 1,505% since 1978, far outpacing inflation (Education Data Initiative). A recent Reuters survey found 60% of healthcare workers searching for new jobs would consider staying if tuition assistance were offered.

Hosted by CNN's Danny Freeman, NMF's Gala recognized leaders advancing access to care and opening pathways for future health professionals: Toyin Ajayi, MD, MPhil, Co-Founder and CEO, Cityblock; Joseph Betancourt, MD, MPH, President, Commonwealth Fund; Richard E. Besser, MD, President and CEO, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation; Linda Gadsby, SVP, General Counsel, Chief DEI Officer, National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME); Usha Lee McFarling, Director, Knight Science Journalism Program; Imamu Tomlinson, MD, MBA, CEO, Vituity; and Ben Vereen, Award-winning Actor and Philanthropist.

"Medical education is financially out of reach for too many talented students, and our nation simply cannot afford to lose them," said Michellene Davis, Esq., President and CEO of NMF. "Support raised at this year's gala helps ensure future providers, including those committed to primary care and medically underserved communities, can complete their training and enter the workforce."

NMF's inaugural President's Art Brunch & Summit followed the Gala, convening leaders from health care, tech, finance, politics, and the arts – including legendary entertainer Ben Vereen – to discuss transforming the future of medicine via workforce development and holistic patient care.

Sponsors for the NMF Gala and Summit included: Association of American Medical Colleges; Becker's Healthcare; CommonSpirit; Cozen O'Connor; Fund II Foundation; GE Health Foundation; Genentech; Gilead Sciences; Goldman Sachs; Government Employees Health Association; Hackensack Meridian Health; Holland & Knight; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Johnson & Johnson; Merck; More in Common Alliance; Morgan Stanley; National Board of Medical Examiners; Newark Board of Education; Pfizer; RWJBarnabas Health; Shared Harvest Fund; and Vituity.

Photos and more from the gala can be found here as NMF looks ahead to its 80th Anniversary Gala in 2026, celebrating decades of service and support to the medical community.

National Medical Fellowships expands pathways to medical education and leadership opportunities for aspiring health care practitioners. Through financial support, professional development, and clinical research training, NMF develops future leaders committed to community-focused medical and behavioral health care and bolsters their retention to address workforce shortages, expanding access to quality health services and improving outcomes for all.

