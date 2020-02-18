National Membership Medicine Leader MDVIP Expands New York Footprint With Two New Manhattan Openings

"As the pioneer in the membership medicine space, MDVIP's continued expansion in New York underscores our mission to revolutionize the way patient-centered, preventive healthcare is delivered across the country," said MDVIP Chairman and CEO Bret Jorgensen. "Consumers increasingly expect -- and deserve -- to be cared for by doctors who are trusted healthcare partners throughout all stages of life. Primary care is the frontline of prevention and wellness, and our MDVIP doctors serve not only as treating physicians, but as diagnosticians, researchers, educators and coaches in guiding their patients toward optimal health."

Personalized Preventive Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, which allows them to spend more time with patients and provide more individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, each patient receives the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Published research supports the MDVIP model. Medicare patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices were admitted to the hospital 79% less than patients in traditional practices, and commercial patients were in the hospital 72% less, notes an American Journal of Managed Care study. This significant reduction in hospitalizations yielded a $300 million savings for Medicare in one year. Readmission rates for Medicare patients suffering heart attack, congestive heart failure and pneumonia were dramatically lower than for non-MDVIP Medicare patients.

Smaller Practice, More Time

Other benefits of an MDVIP-affiliated practices include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone. If patients have an emergent need while traveling, their physician can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician. Demonstrating the value of the MDVIP model, patient satisfaction and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90 percent.

About Lisa E. Babitz, M.D.

Dr. Babitz received her medical degree from the Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and she completed her internship and residency at Yale New Haven Hospital. Board certified in Internal Medicine and a trained geriatrician, Dr. Babitz is affiliated with Mount Sinai West and Lenox Hill Hospital. She is an Assistant Clinical Professor Medicine at Mount Sinai and also serves on the Board of Directors at the Metropolitan Area Geriatrics Society. Dr. Babitz has received numerous honors, including, "Top Doctors" and "Exceptional Women in Medicine," and New York Times Magazine's "New York Super Doctors." For more information about Dr. Babitz, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/LisaBabitzMD

About Stewart Greisman, M.D., F.A.C.P.

Dr. Greisman received his medical degree from the Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and he completed his internship and residency at Yale New Haven Hospital. Board certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Greisman is affiliated with Mount Sinai West and Lenox Hill Hospital. He also serves as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine/Rheumatology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Dr. Greisman has been recognized amongst New York Magazine's "Top Doctors" and The New York Times Magazine's "New York Super Doctors." For more information about Dr. Greisman, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/StewartGreismanMD

Dr. Babitz and Dr. Greisman join the following MDVIP-affiliated physicians throughout New York City:

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in New York State, including Long Island, Westchester, Rockland, Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,000 primary care physicians and over 330,000 patients focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook.com/MDVIP and Twitter @MDVIP.

Media Contact:

Nancy Udell

561-310-5455

nudell@mdvip.com

SOURCE MDVIP

Related Links

http://www.mdvip.com

