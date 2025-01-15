ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Menopause Foundation is pleased to announce that Kara Connell, former chief of staff at Optum/UHG, a Fortune 5 healthcare company, has joined its Board of Directors. Ms. Connell is currently founder and CEO of My Perimeno-Posse, an early-stage digital company for women executives at midlife.

National Menopause Foundation Adds Former Health Executive to Its Board of Directors

"We continue to lead the change in education and support for women's health at midlife," said Claire Gill, President and Founder, National Menopause Foundation (NMF). "Adding Kara's marketing, sales, and operational expertise to our Board will help us build our capacity to reach a broader network of women and businesses."

After earning an MBA at Thunderbird School of Global Management, Ms. Connell joined the leadership track at GE. There she built a reputation for commercial excellence working with sales teams to focus on client needs across the Financial Services and Energy industries. Over the past 5+ years she has worked in the Healthcare IT space, owning the commercial strategy and operations for a 500+ sales and client management team, where she helped steward her team through an IPO, significant growth, and the acquisition integration into Optum / UnitedHealth Group.

Ms. Connell's superpower is as a connector, building communities and helping executive women achieve greater success. As founder of My Perimeno-Posse, she is curating a digital safe space for women leaders to exchange ideas and support one another during perimenopause.

The National Menopause Foundation (NMF) was founded in 2019 to be the trusted and relatable resource raising awareness and understanding of menopause through education, activism, and community building. Visit www.nationalmenopausefoundation.org.

