National Menopause Foundation Launches Women's Midlife Health Policy Institute (WMHPI)

WMHPI Seeks to Inspire Consensus and Action to Improve Women's Health at Midlife.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Menopause Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of the Women's Midlife Health Policy Institute (WMHPI) to improve the health and wellbeing of women as they journey to and through menopause by advancing research, education, and policies related to women's health at midlife.

In the United States, approximately 1.3 million women become menopausal each year.1 By the year 2025, the number of postmenopausal women worldwide is expected to reach 1.1 billion.2

Women's Midlife Health Policy Institute logo
"Despite the prevalence and impact of menopause, there is a lack of research, education, and resources dedicated to addressing menopause-related health issues, and many women feel underserved and unsupported in navigating this life stage," said Claire Gill, founder and president, the National Menopause Foundation.  "The WMHPI will coordinate a collective policy agenda that amplifies the needs of women at midlife and targets united action among stakeholders to inspire policy that can have a systemic impact on improving women's health."

According to the Study of Women's Health Across the Nation (SWAN), which began in 1994, there are racial and ethnic differences with respect to menopausal symptoms and risk for diseases that impact women at a higher rate postmenopausal. Black women are more likely to report heavy bleeding, have hysterectomies, and have higher rates of vasomotor symptoms (VMS). Hispanic women develop metabolic syndrome, Type 2 Diabetes, anxiety, depression and VMS. Non-Hispanic Caucasian women have the greatest incident of low bone density.3

In order to gain alignment on needs and priorities, the WMHPI will bring leading women's health advocacy stakeholders, thought leaders, and clinicians together in the first quarter of 2024 in an inclusive and facilitated process to uncover opportunities for a shared policy agenda & action plan.  The WMHPI will create a white paper sharing focus and need areas to advance women's every day health at midlife and beyond.

For more information about menopause and the Women's Midlife Health Policy Institute visit www.nationalmenopausefoundation.org.

About the National Menopause Foundation

The National Menopause Foundation (NMF) was founded in 2019 to be a trusted and relatable resource to raise awareness and understanding of menopause through education, activism, and community building. Created for women and by women, the National Menopause Foundation is building an informed community where women can learn, exchange information, find support and be inspired as they approach and journey through Menopause. NMF destigmatizes Menopause by increasing the public awareness, knowledge and positive perception of this phase in women's lives. For more information visit www.nationalmenopausefoundation.org.

