National Men's Health Month: Omron Healthcare Reminds Men Not to Ignore the High Cost of Hypertension

"High blood pressure means higher risk for heart attack and stroke, but hypertension also affects the body overall. High blood pressure has also been shown to affect sexual function, brain health and kidney health," says Dr. James Rippe, renowned cardiologist and author of Preventing and Reversing Heart Disease for Dummies.

"Advancements in home blood pressure monitors, such as what Omron Healthcare has accomplished, mean you can now regularly monitor your blood pressure at home. These blood pressure monitors are more portable, connected and convenient than ever before. And you can use them with a mobile app to easily share your heart health data with your doctor – an important evolution in the doctor-patient relationship that can continue from home."

More young men are now hypertensive

In November 2017, the American Heart Association (AHA) and American College of Cardiology (ACC) updated the guidelines for measuring hypertension. This reduced the measurement indicating high blood pressure from 140/90 mmHg to 130/80 mmHg, and this new threshold means that incidence of high blood pressure nearly triples among men age 20 to 44, up to 30 percent from 11 percent5, and more than 70 percent for men age 55 and older6.

"Younger men who now find themselves in the hypertensive range should make it priority to monitor their blood pressure regularly and to act on their numbers," said Dr. Rippe. "Hypertension treatment does not always mean medication. By acting early with diet and lifestyle changes, you can manage high blood pressure and reduce the risks that come with it. Omron's home blood pressure monitoring technology makes that easier than ever before."

According to Mayo Clinic, nearly half of people who have untreated hypertension die of heart disease related to poor blood flow and another third die of stroke7. Uncontrolled hypertension can result in damage to artery lining, restricting blood circulation, and can cause severe conditions where blood flow is cut off from vital organs.

Omron Healthcare has made Going for Zero™ – the elimination of heart attacks and strokes – its company mission. Recently, Omron Healthcare launched the EVOLV® wireless upper arm blood pressure monitor – a convenient, portable option with no tubes or tabletop unit for blood pressure readings on-the-go. The EVOLV can be connected to the Omron Connect app to store, track and share readings with your physician.

About Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health and wellness products. Omron's market-leading products include home blood pressure monitors and electrotherapy devices. Since Omron invented its first blood pressure monitors more than 40 years ago, the company has been passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Helping people improve their ability to live a healthier life is the heart and soul of Omron's purpose. The company recently evolved its mission to Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

