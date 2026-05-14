National mentoring nonprofit partners with Citizens to expand virtual mentorship for college-bound students

UStrive's new partnership will connect students nationwide through sustained, one-on-one virtual mentoring

MILPITAS, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UStrive, the national mentoring nonprofit, and Citizens announced a new partnership to connect students with corporate mentors who can help them navigate college planning, career exploration, and the transition from high school into adulthood.

Through the partnership, Citizens colleagues will serve as virtual, one-on-one mentors to students across the country using UStrive's technology-enabled platform. The collaboration is designed to ultimately support 300 students, pairing each participant with a dedicated mentor for consistent guidance during critical education and career transitions.

The partnership comes as employers across industries look for more human-centered ways to support communities, strengthen employee engagement, and invest in the future workforce. According to National Student Clearinghouse data, only 52.3% of graduates from low-income high schools enrolled immediately in postsecondary education for the class of 2024, compared to 64.2% of graduates from higher-income high schools. UStrive's relationship‑driven model helps address this gap, with more than 90% of students matched with a mentor enrolling in college, and 92% of students attending four‑year institutions persisting into their second year.

"At a time when students need more support, exposure, and confidence to navigate what comes after high school, mentorship can be transformative," said Michael J. Carter, founder and CEO of UStrive. "This partnership is about more than volunteer hours. It is about building relationships that help young people see new possibilities for their future while also giving professionals a meaningful way to invest in the next generation."

For Citizens, the partnership reflects a broader commitment to mentorship as a growth catalyst inside the organization and in the communities it serves. As a skills‑based volunteerism opportunity, colleagues learn alongside students, strengthen adaptability, communication, and leadership skills, and gain new perspectives—reinforcing Citizens' belief that preparing the future workforce also requires ongoing learning and growth at every stage.

"Mentorship works best when learning flows both ways," said Susan LaMonica, Chief Human Resources Officer at Citizens. "Our partnership with UStrive creates opportunities for colleagues to support students through critical transitions, while continuing to develop their own skills and make a measurable community impact."

Through UStrive's technology-enabled mentoring platform, students are matched with corporate professionals for 9- to 12-month mentorship relationships that typically require two to three hours of engagement per month. The fully virtual, self‑paced model allows mentors and students to build meaningful connections regardless of location. Students may seek guidance on college and financial aid applications, budgeting for college and early career, career exploration, and job preparation.

About UStrive

UStrive has reached over 4.5 million students with the goal of getting them to enroll in college, graduate, and achieve living wage jobs. Our all-virtual platform, UStrive, matches students with trained volunteer mentors and allows them to securely communicate, collaborate, access resources and share guidance as they navigate the path to college and into their first career. 91% of Strive students go on to college and take on little or no debt for tuition as a result of scholarships or financial aid that their mentors help them secure. For more please visit www.ustrive.com

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $227.9 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail, private banking, wealth management and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,000 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. Consumer Banking includes Citizens Private Bank and Private Wealth, which integrate banking services and wealth management solutions to serve high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, as well as investors, entrepreneurs and businesses. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on X, LinkedIn or Facebook.

SOURCE UStrive