National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month: Trio Sana's Frankincense May Ease Migraines

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankincense, an essential oil, may be essential for people who have to endure the agonizing pain of migraine headaches.

For 12 percent of the Americans who live with migraines, trying frankincense during National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month in June may ease the throbbing pain and improve the quality of their lives.

Traditionally, Frankincense has been used as an anti-inflammatory remedy.

Trio Sana, a health and wellness company in the United Kingdom, will introduce Certified NOP Organic Frankincense Boswellia Carterii from Somaliland to the American consumer this year. Trio Sana's frankincense is a high-quality essential oil that may help people with migraines. Recent research suggests that frankincense may help individuals suffering from migraines.

"Frankincense, known as the 'King of Oils', is an essential oil that has been used for centuries as a health remedy for various ailments," said Peter Cobain, co-founder of Trio Sana, a United Kingdom-based company. "Frankincense may help alleviate stress and tension which are often tied to headaches of migraines."

Cobain said people who live with migraines should check out more traditional, natural remedies, such as essential oils. "People have been using essential oils for centuries. Today, more and more research suggests that essential oils, such as frankincense, have therapeutic properties."

Trio Sana plans to not only introduce its organic frankincense essential oil to the American market in 2019, but also two other nutritional supplements – Kollagenix-Sport and Kollagenix-R:

Kollagenix-Sport, which was developed using Trio Sana's Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy (NNCT) technique. This process combines marine collagen with the three vital nutrients for the joints and muscles to work synergistically together which maximizes their effectiveness in injury prevention and improves recovery time.

Kollagenix-R, which also employs NNCT, uses marine collagen and combines it with 13 anti-aging vitamins to create a supplement that helps slow down the effects of the visible aging process by ensuring that the "reserve collagen pool" is maintained.

"Trio Sana always gets behind health educational promotions, such as National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month," Cobain said. "These events highlight the challenges people have living with migraines, and helps educate people about possible methods to manage their ailments."

