National Minority Health Association Awarded Caring4Cal Program Grant to Provide Training for Home-Based and Community-Based Care Providers

NMHA continues to close disparity gap in minority health care by offering training incentives to California caregivers to help meet critical community-based workforce shortages

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Minority Health Association (NMHA) , a national health-equity advocacy group, has been awarded a Caring4Cal grant as part of the organization's effort to bolster the workforce of home and community-based healthcare providers. The grant was awarded to NMHA in partnership with Nevvon , a leading online healthcare training company.

The Caring4Cal program allows participants to earn up to $2,750 in incentives for completing essential training and retention milestones. To be eligible for the program, caregivers must be residents of California, and either currently work in an eligible job role, or be interested in becoming an eligible provider in a home or community-based setting.

Eligible provider types include, HHA, CAN, RN, LVN, home-based CHW, Respiratory, Occupational, Physical or Speech Therapist, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, or other licensed HCBS professional.

"California is facing a critical need for home care workers, with demand expected to significantly grow in the years ahead," said Burgess Harrison , NMHA, executive director. "We are proud to be able to do our part to provide accessible, state-of-the-art training to interested caregivers, to help ensure a future where no California resident is forced to go without the care they require and deserve."

The grant initiative is part of a $27.5 million program spearheaded by the California Department of Healthcare Access and Information (HCAI) designed to increase access to health services for rural communities, children with complex medical conditions, older adults and individuals with disabilities. The program recognizes the superior health outcomes that are achieved when patients are cared for in their home environment, by locally-trained workers.

"We are very proud to partner with the National Minority Health Association to help increase caregiver capacity through the innovative Caring4Cal program. This is a wonderful opportunity for participants to receive free career training and earn financial incentives, while making a positive impact on the health of their communities," James Cohen, Nevvon CEO.

For more information, or to sign up for the Caring4Cal program, please visit https://www.thenmha.org/caring4cal .

About the NMHA: The National Minority Health Association is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded in 1988. The NMHA delivers on its mission of heath equity through innovative programs including Health is for EveryBODY™ (www.healthisforeverybody.org), Operation Healthy You™, Equityville™ and The Art Alliance, to name a few. The lack of health equity in underserved, marginalized and hard to reach communities translates into lost lives, adverse health outcomes, higher costs, diminished productivity and declines in quality of life and well-being for everyone. For more information visit www.thenmha.org

