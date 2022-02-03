National Minority Health Association Passes Historic Milestone for Innovative Flex for Checks Program

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Minority Health Association (NMHA), the leading national health-equity advocacy organization, announced today that it surpassed 60,112 COVID-19 vaccine shots in its Health Resources Services Administration (HRSA)-funded Flex for Checks program and has stopped accepting new registrations.

Since its launch, the Flex for Checks program was integral in successfully delivering tens of thousands of vaccine shots across the United States. With a goal of helping diverse populations in traditionally under-represented communities, the NMHA is proud to announce the achievement of several key success factors:



Delivering more than 60,000 vaccine shots.

Targeting within 12 lower-vaccine states, but rewarding shots throughout all 50 states.

80% of vaccine rewards went to minority populations including African American, Asian, Hispanic and others where vaccine hesitancy is higher than average.

"We are thankful to have been of service to the many valuable partners that joined us to increase COVID-19 vaccinations throughout our communities," said Burgess Harrison, executive director, NMHA. "While we have ended the acceptance of new registrations into the Flex for Checks program, we realize that our work is not yet done. As the pandemic continues, it is now more important than ever to become vaccinated. We look forward to continuing to work with HRSA on COVID-19 efforts targeted to underserved communities."



The Flex for Checks program was also responsible for bringing together nearly 2,000 home health agencies and pharmacies to inspire and serve their local communities in the fight against COVID-19. The program was integral in protecting more than 7,000 health care workers who touch on average, about five different patients per week, or more than 1,750,000 patients, clients and consumers per year.

One such agency, Elara Caring, was a trusted partner throughout the duration of the program.

"Elara Caring is committed to a safe environment for our workers and providing the highest level of care to our home bound clients, especially those in underserved communities", said Jamie Wright, PCS Regional Vice President. "We are proud to have been a partner with NMHA on this worthy program."

The Flex for Checks website will remain available to provide access to important resources that can assist community health workers, and members of our communities, in making informed decisions about vaccinations. The COVID-Scape risk assessment tool will also remain active to help individuals further evaluate their risk of infection.

Earlier this year, Flex for Checks was launched as a result of a $11.1 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to develop and support a community-based workforce that would serve as trusted voices in sharing information about COVID-19 vaccines, increase vaccine confidence, and address barriers to vaccination for those living in vulnerable and medically underserved communities.

In addition to support from the countless home care agencies and home healthcare workers, the program also received national support and endorsement from celebrities and minority health advocates such as noted medical commentator Dr. Ian Smith, and music industry powerhouse Dr. Mathew Knowles.

As patients with the Omicron and Delta variants continue to fill hospitals across the nation, the NMHA remains committed to empowering thousands of home healthcare workers and promoting the need for vaccinations nationwide.

"We have received countless notes of support and gratitude from people throughout the country expressing their appreciation of our innovative Flex for Checks program," said Harrison. "I am extremely proud of the positive impact we were able to have in our communities and our ability to help reduce health inequities, disparities and biases. By being effective and efficient stewards of the HRSA grant award, we believe that our efforts helped save the lives of thousands from the potentially devasting effects of COVID-19."

Additionally, the NMHA is building on the momentum from its HRSA grant and continuing the work even after concluding the Flex for Checks program, all in an effort to support HRSA's mission of "providing equitable health care to people who are geographically isolated and economically or medically vulnerable," which fits closely with the NMHA's mission of health equity.

About NMHA. The National Minority Health Association, founded in 1988 by Dr. David L. Dalton, Chairman, and CEO, UNIVEC Conglomerate, Inc. (UNVC), achieved its initial mission of ensuring the establishment of Offices of Minority Health in all 50 states. Today the NMHA is adding to its mission, adminstiring an $11.1M HRSA grant to reduce vaccine hesitancy, and deploying new programs that utilize patient-centered, value-based care, and new ways of enhancing care to patients where they are, lowering costs, and improving outcomes for minority and underserved communities. To find out more, visit www.theNMHA.org. Become a member of the NMHA Health Equity Action Leaders network (HEAL) and join the fight for health equity. https://www.thenmha.org/donation. Help build confidence in the vaccine www.GoFundMe.com/thenmha .

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $11.1million. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.

