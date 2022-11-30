National Minority Health Association Selected by Chan Zuckerberg Initiative for Grant

Innovative efforts to drive health equity recognized by leading philanthropic organization

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Minority Health Association (NMHA) is pleased to announce its selection for a grant by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI).

The full announcement can be found here:

CZI announced a series of new grants to support organizations working to advance a world that is more just, equitable, and inclusive. Grant recipients include organizations that are primarily leaders of color primarily people of color led and are activating key levers to tackle racial disparities, cultivating more leaders of color to reshape policies that promote equity and accelerate systemic change that will advance progress in CZI's focus areas of science, education, and supporting the needs of local communities of color.

"We are thrilled to have been recognized for our work to advance health equity by CZI," said Burgess Harrison, NMHA Executive Director. "Funding by philanthropic organizations and others of CZI's stature speaks volumes about the impact of our work, and we are humbled and thankful," continued Harrison.

CZI's funding follows an $11.1M CBO grant provided by Health Resources Services Administration (HRSA) to help NMHA mobilize trusted messengers in home health to address hesitancy about the COVID-19 vaccine.

These funds will support NMHA as it advances health equity and works to close the healthcare disparity gap in minority, marginalized, and underserved communities through Operation Healthy You™, Equityville™, THE.art Alliance, the Health Equity Action Leader™ network, and other programs.

The CZI grants announced today support organizations, institutions, communities, and individuals on the front lines of the fight for equity to succeed through advancing critical research, shifting cultural narratives, and building a pipeline of leaders.

Awardees include the Association of Latino Professionals For America (ALPFA), Native Americans in Philanthropy, The King Center for Nonviolent Social Change, VietRISE, and others. The full list can be found here.

About the National Minority Health Association

The National Minority Health Association (NMHA) was founded in 1988 by Dr. David L. Dalton, Chairman & CEO of UNIVEC, Inc. Today, the NMHA is administering an $11.1M HRSA grant to reduce COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and deploying new programs that focus on patient-centered, value-based care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes for marginalized communities, all in its mission to bring about health equity for all. To learn more, please visit www.theNMHA.org.

NMHA also welcomes new members to the Health Equity Action Leaders network and encourages donations to combat health inequity through https://www.thenmha.org/donation.

