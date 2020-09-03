National Minority Quality Forum Announces '40 Under 40 Leaders in Minority Health' for 2020

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) is proud to announce the selection of the "40 Under 40 Leaders in Minority Health" for 2020.

After receiving hundreds of applications from healthcare professionals across the country, NMQF has selected 40 thought leaders of the next generation for their work to reduce patient risk by assuring optimal care for all.

"Here at the NMQF, we are truly excited about this next class of honorees and recognizing them at our annual leadership summit," said NMQF President and CEO Gary Puckrein, Ph.D. "The 2020 winners are doing amazing things that both better and diversify the healthcare marketplace. I look forward to working with them and making them an integral part of the NMQF family."



Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust Chair Robin Kelly, Ph.D., agrees.

"In 2020, a host of unacceptable health disparities still plague our country. These new leaders are on the front lines working to eliminate health disparities, so they don't impact this next generation," she said. "Their fresh ideas, innovative research, and robust advocacy will improve public health outcomes across our nation, and make a critical difference in communities of color that disproportionately feel the sting of health inequity."

The "40 Under 40" recipients will be honored virtually at NMQF's 2020 "Summit on Health Disparities and Health Braintrust" the week of Oct. 5, 2020. See the list of honorees at www.bit.ly/NMQF40Under40 .

About National Minority Quality Forum

The National Minority Quality Forum assists health care providers, professionals, administrators, researchers, policymakers, and community and faith-based organizations in delivering appropriate health care to minority communities. This assistance is based on providing the evidence in the form of science, research, and analysis that will lead to the effective organization and management of system resources to improve the quality and safety of health care for the entire population of the U.S., including minorities.

