National Mom Influencer, LaToyia Dennis, Launches Platform to Help Moms of Color Connect With National Brands

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we walk into Black History Month spotlighting the historians who've opened doors in the past, it's important to recognize the leaders who are blazing trails to create opportunities today. On the first day of Black History Month, LaToyia Dennis, author, national mom advocate, experienced marketer, and social influencer, launched Melanin Moms Media, a national digital advertising and marketing firm specializing in connecting women of color to national brands.

LaToyia Dennis, founder of Melanin Moms Media

The purpose of Melanin Moms Media is to connect brands, activations, and events, specifically to provide income to mom bloggers and influencers of diverse racial backgrounds and to connect brands to their target audiences. Statistics show that women in general face gender discrimination. However, moms of color face a triple jeopardy as they are subject to lower economic opportunities due to race, gender, and motherhood. These grim statistics have been exacerbated even more with the global COVID-19 pandemic, with current reports showing that women, especially women of color – specifically Black women, have been adversely impacted most with layoffs, furloughs, stalling careers, and financial jeopardy. A recent Catalyst study revealed that while women of color are predicted to be the majority of all women in the United States by 2060, they only make up 5% of executive and senior-level positions. Seeing the current economic outlook and lack of resources for minority women, LaToyia Dennis was inspired to create this network to provide income and opportunities for this often-overlooked pool of talent.

"Since joining the mom influencer community four years ago, I have met many amazing moms of color with stellar content that are still passed over for campaigns," said Dennis, founder of Melanin Moms Media. "With my experience in advertising sales, sponsorship activation, event production, and brand engagement, I decided the time was right to start a company that pulled my experience, expertise, and passion together to help moms of color influence the world. My mission is to help moms live a life of purpose, fully engaged, and financially free."

While Melanin Moms Media is a newly established company, LaToyia Dennis is an expert in brand activations and engagements, having managed numerous corporate and celebrity partnerships. She has vast experience engaging influencers, primarily moms, for brands as part of their sponsorship deliverables and activation. She also incorporated this model during her Motivated Mom Tours and Retreats, where she hired dozens of influencers and bloggers of color to produce content to reach diverse audiences.

"LaToyia recommended me for a dream paid collaboration, where I was featured as a storyteller on a topic that is dear to my heart and on a platform that gave me notoriety and credibility," said Elayna Fernandez, The Positive Mom, award-winning storyteller and digital marketing strategist. "LaToyia also hired me as a speaker for her Motivated Mom Tour, where I experienced her dedication, professionalism, and passion to help mom entrepreneurs. I am grateful to LaToyia for all the wonderful opportunities she has provided for me."

Melanin Moms Media is free to register and open to mom influencers, bloggers, and service providers worldwide. Women control between $5 - $15 trillion in worldwide spending and are responsible for 85% of all consumer purchases. One in five Americans are women of color, which is 20.3% of the US population. "There are an estimated 85 million mothers in America, and we are creating an opportunity for brands to partner specifically with moms of color to influence the world," said Dennis. "Melanin Moms Media is holding a space for brands to partner with us to create and implement quality campaigns, captivating digital content, event activation, and brand engagement using moms of color influencers to reach moms of color consumers."

