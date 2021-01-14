National Moment Of Silence Honors Victims Of COVID-19

"The moment of silence is all about acknowledging the overwhelming loss we as a society have faced," says Ira Antelis. The moment of silence kicked off Monday, December 14th at 1P (EST), and has been going strong since then. Ira is encouraging everyone to pause for one minute to honor the lives of all the mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, daughters and sons we have lost this year.

This national moment of silence will continue everyday until the pandemic ends. "It was heartbreaking seeing my friends lose their loved ones. As a musician, I often look to music because it has the power to heal, comfort and restore," says Ira Antelis.

At the start of the pandemic, Ira created the first virtual memorial "We Have Loved" as a way to honor the victims of Covid-19. This digital tribute filled with personal reflections, pictures and a collection of songs composed by Ira and other established artists has amassed nearly a thousand tributes to date.

"We have loved" features inspirational music from Grammy and Emmy Award Winning Pianist Lee Musiker, and multiple award winning songwriter Charles Jenkins, Ira Antelis and other artists.

