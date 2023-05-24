National Month-over-Month (MoM) HPA in April was up 0.7%, indicating the continuing ability of the seller's market to push back on sharply higher rates

News provided by

AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INSTITUTE FOR PUBLIC POLICY RESEARCH

24 May, 2023, 12:17 ET

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally, prices have now returned to the peak level reached in June 2022 (not seasonally adjusted), according to data from the American Enterprise Institute's (AEI) Housing Center. The national Month-over-Month (MoM) HPA in April was up 0.7%, continuing the upward trend that began in Jan. 2023, after MoM HPA had declined from Jul. to Dec. 2022. Based on Optimal Blue rate lock data, the HPA peak reached in June 2022 will be exceeded by May 2023. Home prices have increased in all of the 60 metros since their respective recent troughs in either Dec. 2022 or Jan. 2023 (see #1 in graphic).

Continue Reading
(1) Map of cumulative home price change since recent trough. (2) Map of year-over-year house price appreciation. (3) Months' supply by price tier.
(1) Map of cumulative home price change since recent trough. (2) Map of year-over-year house price appreciation. (3) Months' supply by price tier.

April's Year-over-Year constant-quality HPA was 1.4%, down from 2.6% a month ago, and a YoY Peak of 18.3% in March 2022.

YoY HPA varied significantly among the 60 largest metros. It ranged from -11.8% and -10.2% in San Francisco and San Jose to 14.2% and 8.8% in Indianapolis and Kansas City (see #2 in graphic). 

Historically, low price tier HPA has outpaced HPAs for upper price tiers. This trend continued in April, with the high price tier flat on a YoY basis, while the low price tier increased 6.0% YoY.

April months' supply dropped from its recent uptick, signaling the continuation of the strong seller's market. Months' supply stood at 2.4 months in April 2023, dropping from 3.4 months last month and 3.6 months in April 2019 (pre-pandemic). (See #3 in graphic). The months' supply for the low price tier came in at 1.5 months in April 2023, helping to explain the 6% YoY price growth for this tier.

The AEI Housing Center provides the most advanced and timely information on home prices available. Measures of home price appreciation like the Case Shiller index have months of lag. The Housing Center has published data for April 2023 and is able to accurately project May and June with Optimal Blue rate lock data as well.

National Home Price Appreciation (HPA) Index – April 2023

Media Contact Details:

Sissi Li
American Enterprise Institute Housing Center
https://www.aei.org/centers/housing-center/
[email protected]
203-419-5240

SOURCE AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INSTITUTE FOR PUBLIC POLICY RESEARCH

Also from this source

AEI Housing Center Releases Good Neighbors Index to Combat Housing Displacement Pressure Leading to Homelessness

National Month-over-Month (MoM) HPA in March was up 1.4%, indicating the continuing ability of the seller's market to push back on sharply higher rates

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.