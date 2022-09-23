National Moving and Storage Company 1-800-PACK-RAT Reveals Societal Shift Towards Lifestyle-Based Relocation

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-PACK-RAT, a portable storage and moving company, has identified a clear societal shift in why Americans choose to move and where, specifically influenced by lifestyle choice rather than occupation or job availability as it was in the past. The company uncovered the top five destination cities in 2021 as Houston, Austin, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Orlando, respectively, signaling that more people are moving to warmer climates with more living space.

"The pandemic led people to prioritize lifestyle over occupation-based choices, especially now that working structures are adopting more hybrid and remote models," said James Burati, Chief Sales Officer, 1-800-PACK-RAT. "The top five destination cities for 1-800-PACK-RAT in 2021 are a clear representation that Americans want to live in warmer climates or closer to water and that provide much larger living spaces for the money."

The moving and storage company tracks reservations and through that data, identified the five cities with the most destination-based moving and storage activity. The reasons people are moving are forever changed – motivated by different factors than before because of the pandemic's effect on our economy. In the past, families moved cross-country for job opportunities and career choices, heading into more densely populated metropolis-like cities. But according to The Pew Charitable Trusts, moves out of the densest parts of big cities jumped 17% from March 2020 to February 2021.

Offering portable storage containers for moving and storage solutions, 1-800-PACK-RAT is ideal for those putting more consideration into moves based on preferred lifestyle.

During this busy season, 1-800-PACK-RAT is continuing to grow. 2021 was 1-800-PACK-RAT's best year to date, and they have seen even stronger demand in 2022, making 2022 a record year.

