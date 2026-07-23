National MSK Leaders Convene in Scottsdale for Second Annual MSK Business Summit

Focused on value-based care, ASC strategy, and innovation across musculoskeletal healthcare

PHOENIX, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The business of musculoskeletal care is undergoing rapid transformation, and this October, healthcare leaders from across the country will gather in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the Second Annual MSK Business Summit, a national forum dedicated to advancing strategy, innovation, and excellence across the industry.

Building on the momentum of its inaugural year, MORE Foundation announced the return of the Summit, taking place October 23 - 24, 2026, at Talking Stick Resort, convening a highly influential audience of physician leaders, healthcare executives, administrators, and industry partners.

As healthcare continues to evolve at an accelerated pace, the MSK Business Summit has quickly emerged as a premier forum for leaders seeking to translate change into opportunity combining strategic insight with practical applications that drive measurable impact.

The 2026 Summit will be co-chaired by four nationally recognized leaders at the forefront of musculoskeletal care delivery and innovation:

Collectively, the faculty bring deep expertise across clinical care, health system leadership, ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development, and healthcare transformation shaping an agenda built to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the MSK space.

This year's expanded agenda reflects the increasing complexity and opportunity within musculoskeletal healthcare. Through a mix of keynotes, interactive workshops, and expert-led panels, the Summit will explore:

The continued shift toward value-based care and risk-based models

Strategies for compliant ASC equity, optimization, and growth

The evolution of MSOs and physician-driven enterprise models

Workforce strategy and patient engagement

The role of emerging technologies, including AI, robotics, and advanced data analytics

Sessions will also examine broader market forces, including healthcare consolidation, physician alignment, funding, and transactions, providing attendees with a comprehensive view of the MSK business landscape.

While the Summit brings together some of the most influential voices in musculoskeletal healthcare, its focus remains grounded in real-world application.

Over two days, attendees will engage in practical, solution-oriented discussions, share proven approaches, and build meaningful connections across the MSK ecosystem.

"Musculoskeletal care is at a pivotal moment where clinical innovation, business strategy, and technology are converging in entirely new ways," said Wael Barsoum, MD, co-chair of the MSK Business Summit. "This Summit brings together leaders who are not only responding to change but actively shaping the future of how care is delivered, scaled, and sustained."

Participants can earn up to 12 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™, reinforcing the Summit's commitment to advancing both leadership and clinical excellence through accredited education.

Event Details

Accreditation

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Arizona Medical Association (ArMA). MORE Foundation is accredited by ArMA to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

MORE Foundation designates this live activity for a maximum of 12.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should only claim credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

About The MORE Foundation

The MORE Foundation (Musculoskeletal Orthopedic Research and Education) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing musculoskeletal health through research, education, and community outreach—driving improvements in patient outcomes and the delivery of care worldwide.

SOURCE MORE Foundation