National Multiple Sclerosis Society Names Dr. Tim Coetzee as New President and CEO

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the largest MS organization in the world, is pleased to announce Dr. Tim Coetzee as its new President and CEO following a robust search and rigorous selection process. Dr. Coetzee has 24 years of experience with the organization, most recently serving as Chief Advocacy, Services & Science Officer.

Under his leadership, the Society will continue its mission to cure MS while helping those affected by MS live their best lives. Since its founding in 1946, the Society has united people living with MS, their families, healthcare professionals, researchers, advocates, policymakers, fundraisers and volunteers, paving the way for every effective MS treatment available today.

"Tim brings a deep understanding of MS and commitment to the National MS Society," says Peter Porrino, National MS Society board chair. "He is a trusted voice of the global MS community, a highly respected scientist, and we are excited for him to bring his transformative leadership to drive us into our next era to achieve a world free of MS."

Early in his career, Dr. Coetzee was instrumental in elevating the Society's research program. He established a robust career funding initiative, investing over $30 million in researchers working to advance MS therapies worldwide. He also founded Fast Forward, LLC, the Society's commercial research venture, which has invested more than $25 million in 54 projects to expedite the development of new MS treatments.

Dr. Coetzee has played a crucial role in driving revenue to advance the Society's work, working closely with individual and corporate giving teams to secure significant financial gifts. In the last four years alone, he has been directly involved in securing over $50 million in large-scale donations. Additionally, he created the Barancik Prize for Innovation in MS Research, the largest global prize in MS, endowed by the Chuck and Margery Barancik Foundation.

Dr. Coetzee has fostered global collaboration with other MS organizations and scientific leaders leading to the formation of the International Progressive MS Alliance — a one-of-a-kind global research network aimed at accelerating the development of new, effective treatments for progressive MS — and Pathways to Cures Roadmap, a plan that aligns worldwide resources and research to help accelerate discoveries.

Throughout his career, Dr. Coetzee has been a respected voice in the MS movement and health advocacy. He has raised awareness through numerous interviews with news outlets and podcasts, and by testifying before the U.S. Congress.

"Serving the MS community has been a driving force in my life," says Dr. Coetzee. "I am inspired by the passion and commitment of staff, volunteers, supporters and healthcare professionals who move our mission forward. I am excited to build upon the great achievements we've made together to realize our vision of a world free of MS."

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system. Currently there is no cure. Symptoms vary from person to person and may include disabling fatigue, mobility challenges, cognitive changes, and vision issues. An estimated 1 million people live with MS in the United States. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to minimize disability. Significant progress is being made to achieve a world free of MS.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National MS Society, founded in 1946, is the global leader of a growing movement dedicated to creating a world free of MS. The Society funds cutting-edge research for a cure, drives change through advocacy and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. Connect to learn more and get involved: nationalmssociety.org, Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, YouTube or 1-800-344-4867.

