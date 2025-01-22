National Multiple Sclerosis Society Welcomes Stephanie Davidson and Lauren Hall to Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the leading global organization supporting and empowering people living with multiple sclerosis (MS), is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephanie Davidson as Chief People and Culture Officer (CPCO) and Lauren Hall as Chief Development Officer (CDO).

"Stephanie and Lauren bring exceptional knowledge and passion to their roles," said Tim Coetzee, President and CEO of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. "Their leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission to create a world free of MS."

As Chief People and Culture Officer, Davidson will oversee all aspects of the Society's human capital and culture strategy—leading strategic enterprise change efforts, aligning HR strategies with the Society's mission and supporting talent development to ensure the organization remains ahead of the curve in a dynamic and diverse talent landscape.

Davidson brings extensive experience as an HR executive, having led organizational transformations across public, private and nonprofit sectors. With a bachelor's degree from Wayland Baptist University and a Senior Professional in Human Resources certification, Davidson also holds multiple industry honors and specialty designations. Based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, she remains actively involved in her community alongside her family.

Based out of Boston, Hall will lead the Society's fundraising strategy, driving growth to support critical research and programmatic priorities. Hall has over 20 years of experience as a nonprofit executive, having held frontline fundraising roles at Harvard University, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the University of Pennsylvania and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Before joining the Society, Hall served as the chief development officer at the V Foundation for Cancer Research and chief strategy and development officer at the National Brain Tumor Society. Hall holds a master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree from Ohio Wesleyan University and is a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE). Diagnosed with MS in 2017, Hall's connection to the Society's mission drives her commitment to advancing breakthroughs for people affected by MS.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system. Currently, there is no cure. Symptoms vary from person to person and may include disabling fatigue, mobility challenges, cognitive changes and vision issues. An estimated 1 million people live with MS in the United States. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to minimize disability. Significant progress is being made to achieve a world free of MS.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National MS Society, founded in 1946, is the global leader of a growing movement dedicated to creating a world free of MS. The Society funds cutting-edge research for a cure, drives change through advocacy and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. Connect to learn more and get involved: www.nationalmssociety.org, Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, YouTube or 1-800-344-4867.

