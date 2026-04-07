Renovation project will create an upgraded professional venue, Foro de Artes Bayless, supporting local and emerging Mexican performing artists and community organizations

CHICAGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Museum of Mexican Art (NMMA) today announced a $1 million donation from the Bayless Family Foundation, the single largest gift to date supporting the Museum's West Wing renovation project. The revitalized performing arts venue at the Museum will be known as the Foro de Artes Bayless.

National Museum of Mexican Art Announces $1 Million Lead Gift from the Bayless Family Foundation to Transform West Wing Performing Arts Space Chef Rick Bayless

The West Wing project is part of a larger, approximately $5 million effort to modernize NMMA's performing arts facilities between 2026 and 2028, enhancing the experience for artists, audiences and the many community organizations that rely on the space. The upgrades will bring increased foot traffic to neighborhood businesses while expanding access to high-quality performing arts experiences.

"This generous $1 million commitment from the Bayless Family Foundation is a tremendous investment in our community and in the artists who tell our stories," said José Ochoa, President and CEO of the National Museum of Mexican Art. "With the Foro de Artes Bayless, we're building a professional platform where local and emerging Mexican theater and performing arts organizations can reach larger audiences, elevate their work and thrive.

"There's a growing desire across all communities, especially now, to learn more about Mexican culture and to acknowledge Latinos' contributions to this country. This gift helps us meet that moment with space, resources and pride," Ochoa said.

"We're proud to support the National Museum of Mexican Art and the West Wing's future," said Kevin Sullivan, Executive Director, the Bayless Family Foundation. "Our roots are in Chicago and we believe deeply in strengthening the cultural institutions that make this city extraordinary. We hope this investment helps catalyze broader philanthropic support so NMMA can elevate performing arts in Pilsen while creating more opportunities for connection through Mexican culture, strengthening the Museum's impact for generations to come."

Devoted patrons of NMMA for decades, Rick and Deann Bayless have enriched the Museum through collaborations, financial support and gifts in-kind. Mr. Bayless also served on NMMA's Board of Trustees. Rick and Deann Bayless were celebrated with the Sandra Cisneros Award at NMMA's Gala de Arte in 2025 for significantly enhancing the understanding and appreciation of authentic Mexican food and experiences and for their support of the performing arts.

The Bayless family and NMMA share a unique history, as NMMA and the Bayless' Frontera Grill both opened their doors in Chicago in 1987, and the two have shared milestone events and anniversaries.

"We're life-long fans of the arts and over the past four decades, we have been privileged to experience the NMMA's growth and evolution alongside our own," said Rick Bayless, James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef/owner of Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, Bar Sótano and Xoco. "The Bayless Family Foundation is honored to give this $1 million gift to help such a beloved and important cultural institution broaden its reach and community impact."

"This gift reflects what's possible when partners come to the table asking, 'What can we do together?'" added Ochoa. "We're deeply grateful and we're energized to invite mission-aligned supporters to help bring this vision fully to life."

The West Wing renovation will enable NMMA to further upgrade its facilities with improvements that support performers behind the scenes and enhance audience comfort and accessibility. Planned renovations include:

Moving the stage to improve sightlines and functionality

Upgrading and expanding seating, including telescoping seating

Installing a hydraulic stage and modernizing audio-visual systems

Converting adaptable areas into artist support spaces, including dressing rooms

Adding new bathrooms and a shower to better serve performers and visiting artists

Enhancing overall technical capabilities to meet the needs of higher-caliber artists and increase accessibility for audience members

The name Foro de Artes was selected to reflect both cultural tradition and the space's purpose. In Mexico, foros are dynamic venues where performing arts are staged and communities gather. The word also aligns with a meaning of "forum," a place for dialogue and the exchange of ideas. The Foro de Artes Bayless will serve as a flexible hub not only for theater and music, but also for community events, book and author conversations, multidisciplinary programs and occasional festivals that bring artists and audiences together.

About the National Museum of Mexican Art

The National Museum of Mexican Art is one of the country's most prominent Latino cultural organizations and the only nationally accredited museum dedicated to Mexican art and culture. Its Permanent Collection consists of more than 20,000 artworks. The museum has presented over 250 exhibitions, provides arts education to 52,000 students annually, and serves over 150,000 annual visitors from 60 countries. Admission is always free. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org.

About the Bayless Family Foundation

Formed in 2017 by Rick and Deann Bayless, the Bayless Family Foundation supports established Chicago theater organizations with a vision for institutional and artistic growth. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded over $5.5 million in support of Chicago-area theater and arts organizations.

Media contacts:

Diane Laux, National Museum of Mexican Art, 630-921-2150, [email protected]

Sarah Hermalyn, Baltz & Company, 773-682-5159, [email protected]

Sarah Abell, Baltz & Company, 917-584-8567, [email protected]

SOURCE National Museum of Mexican Art