National Museum of Mexican Art Reveals 2023 Sor Juana Festival Performers and Changemakers

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Museum of Mexican Art announced the schedule for its Sor Juana Festival 2023, a performing arts festival that celebrates the accomplishments of Mexican women, showcasing diverse artists and social impact leaders from the U.S. and Mexico. Events will run from Saturday, March 4, through Saturday, May 13.

The Sor Juana Festival honors one of Mexico's greatest writers, Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, a 17th-century nun who fought for a woman's right to education and is considered the first feminist of the Americas.

Sor Juana Festival - National Museum of Mexican Art

The festival commences with an essential conversation with transgender rights advocate Sylvia Guerrero about the life and legacy of her daughter Gwen Araujo. Other March events include cocktails and conversation with #1 New York Times bestselling author Erika L. Sanchez and an intimate acoustic concert by Latin Grammy-winning artist Ely Guerra with a special meet-and-greet opportunity for fans.

The schedule includes a film screening, theater, music and dance performances, art experiences, children's book readings, and an interview with Latino USA host Maria Hinojosa. All events will take place at the museum.

"We're thrilled to host these brilliant creative people sharing knowledge, culture and experiences of music, media, art and community," said Carlos Tortolero, Founder and President of the National Museum of Mexican Art. "In its nearly 30 years of existence, the Sor Juana Festival has become an iconic event not just in the Midwest but nationwide."

Find the complete schedule for Sor Juana Festival 2023 here.

About the National Museum of Mexican Art

Located in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, the National Museum of Mexican Art is one of the country's most prominent Latino cultural organizations and the only nationally accredited museum dedicated to Mexican art and culture. Its Permanent Collection consists of more than 20,000 artworks. The museum has presented over 150 exhibitions, provides arts education to 52,000 students each year, and serves over 150,000 annual visitors from 60 countries. Admission is always free.

