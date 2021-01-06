National Museum of Military Vehicles Voted Top Ten Attraction in 2020

DUBOIS, Wyo., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Museum of Military Vehicles (NMMV) has been recognized as one of the 10 best new attractions in the U.S. for 2020 in a national competition conducted by USA TODAY.

The museum houses the largest collection of military vehicles in the world. Its primary focus is on vehicles from World War II and the U.S.-involved military conflicts in Korea and Vietnam.

"This award is a tribute not to our museum, but to the service and sacrifice of American veterans and their families," said Dan Starks, Founder and Chairman of NMMV. "Their stories, and the history of American freedom depicted in our museum, resonate at a deep emotional level with museum guests, as confirmed by this recognition."

He said museum visitors typically respond to their tour of the museum by saying it offers more than they expected. While tanks, jeeps and trucks are the focal point of the facility, NMMV offers other features as well.

"Our prize artifact is the musket that fired the first shot at the Battle of Bunker Hill in 1775," said Alynne Catron, Executive Director of NMMV. "We refer to this musket as the Liberty Bell of American firearms, given its role in founding our country."



Nominees for the recognition were chosen by a panel including USA TODAY analysts, 10Best editors, travel experts, and other relevant contributors. The winners were chosen by the public.

About the National Museum of Military Vehicles

NMMV is a privately funded, 140,000 square-foot facility located near Dubois, WY.

The museum is home to more than 450 military vehicles, the largest private collection in the world.



The museum is a 501(c) non-profit organization whose mission is "to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans and their families, educate next generations on the history of American freedom, and share historic military vehicles."



NMMV opened on a limited basis in August 2020. Planners hope to conduct a Grand Opening in 2021, when COVID-19 conditions safely permit.



