National Nail Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses On Inc. Magazine's Annual List Of Best Workplaces For 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Nail has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Featured in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

National Nail is a global innovator of tool and fastener brands, including CAMO®, STINGER®, and PRO-FIT®. Used in decking, roofing, and light construction, our brands offer products that help contractors have the best experience on every job. The CAMO deck fastening system makes installing decking smarter, faster and easier. STINGER offers cap fastening systems for better, faster, and safer jobs and PRO-FIT has solutions for every residential and light commercial fastening need.

"We're often humbled by the frequent recognition our products receive, but to be honored by Inc. Magazine for our employee-owned workplace is truly inspiring," said W. Scott Baker, CEO of National Nail. "Our employees have created a work environment that enriches everyone we come in contact with, building better lives, families, businesses and ultimately the communities in which we each live."

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and employee growth.

About National Nail

We are an employee-owned company and have been a proud part of the American building materials industry for nearly 60 years. We have a storied history of innovation, which many say is in our DNA. We agree. From product to brand, to sourcing to customer-centric solutions, we constantly ask the "what, why and how" questions that many are afraid to ask. Our core brands of CAMO, PRO-FIT and STINGER are the "asked for brands" in their respective segments. Found at some of the finest names in the LBM, Roofing, Home Center, Distribution and STAFDA channels of the building industry and more recently, through our E-Commerce presence. Our Brand users are the hardworking folks who build things with their hands, and just like us, they are business owners. They build our homes, our decks, install our roofs and they depend on our brands to support them in delivering a job well done.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE National Nail