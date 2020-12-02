National Named #1 Top Workplace on Long Island for Second Consecutive Year By Newsday

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Business Capital & Services, the nation's leading FinTech lending marketplace which streamlines the application and approval process for small business financing, was recently recognized by Newsday as the #1 Top Workplace on Long Island for fostering an amazing company culture and employee experience for the second consecutive year. National also received Newsday's "New Ideas" award for encouraging, accepting and implementing ideas from employees at all levels.

As part of Newsday's annual Top Workplaces awards, National ranked as the #1 Top Small Business Employer out of 82 Long Island-based companies. The results were determined by anonymous employee surveys facilitated by Energage, a third-party partner, which measured how employers perform in various categories such as coaching, connection, engagement, leadership, and more.

"We're honored to be recognized as the #1 Top Workplace on Long Island by Newsday for the second consecutive year," said Joe Camberato, CEO & Founder of National Business Capital & Services. "This has been a wild year for our company as well as the small businesses we serve, but our supportive company culture has brought us closer together than ever as we help small businesses overcome unprecedented obstacles."

Small businesses nationwide have faced numerous challenges throughout the pandemic, ranging from a decline in consumer confidence, to stringent local regulations, and mandated shutdowns. As small businesses gradually reopen and ramp up, National's team has played an indispensable role in helping small business owners access the capital required to finance this momentum.

"We're here to support and help small business owners access the competitive financing options they need to rebuild and grow in the new norm," said Camberato. "Our team is highly motivated to deliver top-notch service during this trying time for our clients. We're all proud of the culture we've built over the past 13 years, and it makes coming to work every day a privilege."

National's Culture Team, led by Jillian Crocker, is committed to delivering an amazing experience to our employees and cultivating a work environment that allows employees in all positions to feel welcomed, empowered, and valued.

"We discuss our company culture early on in the phone interview process," said Jillian. "By the time new candidates interview onsite, they are eager to experience it for themselves. Our new hires provide consistently positive feedback, and we are proud to have a plan in place to keep employees feeling happy and satisfied."

The teachings of the Delivering Happiness program have been instrumental in allowing the Culture Team to lay the groundwork for a happier culture, and ultimately, a more productive work environment with:

Industry-leading benefits packages including medical/dental/vision, PTO policies, a 401K retirement program, and more

retirement program, and more Motivational and enthusiastic work environment in which everyone's voice is heard

Modern workspace in a Class-A building

Routine company mixers that allow members of every department to get to know one another and their functions in a social setting

Fun activities to encourage personal relationships, including volleyball, team meals, community service opportunities, and more

Because new regulations prevent standard team-building activities like events and company mixers, National has found new and safe ways to both celebrate success and forge stronger team connections through virtual and socially distant activities.

ABOUT NATIONAL BUSINESS CAPITAL & SERVICES

National Business Capital & Services is the #1 FinTech marketplace offering small business loans and services. Harnessing the power of smart technology and even smarter people, we've streamlined the approval process to secure over $1 billion in financing for small business owners to date.

Our expert Business Financing Advisors work within our 75+ Lender Marketplace in real time to give you easy access to the best low-interest SBA loans, short and long-term loans and business lines of credit, as well as a full suite of revenue-driving business services.

We strengthen local communities one small business loan at a time.

For every deal we fund, we donate 10 meals to Feeding America!

