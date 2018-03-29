National Navigation Metrics Quality Study to Open in March 2018

Chartis Oncology Solutions will provide data capture, management and analytics reporting of the 10 navigation metrics implemented at each study site through NAVmetrics™, a cloud-based tool powered by Chartis Oncology Solutions' ONC iQ® business intelligence platform.

The study will open in March 2018 by actively recruiting two NCI-designated cancer centers or academic medical center providers, two Commission on Cancer–accredited community-based cancer programs, two medical oncology physician practices participating in the Oncology Care Model (OCM), and two maturing cancer programs that currently have no metrics or reports in place. Institutions interested in participating in this study can submit a formal Letter of Intent (LOI) on the AONN website:

https://aonnonline.org/pilot-study-loi.

"We look forward to collecting and reporting on this data as part of our continued efforts in building a strong, sustainable business case for navigation programs," said Lillie Shockney, MAS, RN, BS, ONN-CG, Co-Founder and Program Director, AONN+.

"We are proud to be a part of this study and to implement our ONC iQ® unique NAVmetrics™ cloud-based tool to the cause of advancing navigation programs nationwide," said Kelley D. Simpson, MBA, Director, Chartis Oncology Solutions.

"By harnessing this powerful information, we will create best practices to elevate navigation services and garner industry support for advancing patient-centered care delivery," said AONN+'s Danelle Johnston, MSN, RN, ONN-CG, OCN, Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Director of Strategic Planning and Initiatives.

"The American Cancer Society is pleased to support this endeavor as part of a larger project* aimed at improving patient care through enhanced patient navigation," said Richard C. Wender, M.D., chief cancer control officer for the American Cancer Society. ACS will provide both programmatic and research expertise for the project.

*Merck Foundation has provided a grant to the American Cancer Society to support this work through its care coordination and patient navigation program. Information about the Merck Foundation can be found at: https://www.msdresponsibility.com/our-giving/foundation/

About the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators® (www.aonnonline.org)

The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc. (AONN+ is the largest national specialty organization dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by defining, enhancing, and promoting the role of oncology nurse and patient navigators. The organization, which has more than 6,000 members, was founded in 2009 to provide a network for all professionals involved and interested in patient navigation and survivorship care services in order to better manage the complexities of the cancer treatment process.

The Journal of Oncology Navigation & Survivorship® (JONS; www.jons-online.com) is the official publication of AONN+. It is published 12 times a year and features topics related to patient navigation and survivorship care. JONS offers original research, best practices, interviews, case reports, and study highlights as well as a platform through which navigators can share research and views on navigation and survivorship issues.

CONQUER: the patient voice magazine™ (www.conquer-magazine.com) is AONN+'s premier forum for patients with cancer. CONQUER features articles written by and for patients with cancer, survivors, nurse navigators, and other oncology team members. This magazine addresses the issues that patients, their family members, and caregivers face every day in an easy-to-read format. Issues include interviews with patients with cancer, information on access to care, and articles on lifestyle topics such as nutrition, stress management, personal finance, and legal and employer issues. CONQUER also features patient stories that are nominated for the AONN+ Hero of Hope™ Patient award, which is presented every year at the AONN+ Annual Conference.

Chartis Oncology Solutions (www.oncologysolutions.com)

Chartis Oncology Solutions (COS) was established in January 2018 when Oncology Solutions joined The Chartis Group, a comprehensive healthcare advisory and analytics firm. COS offers preeminent cancer care advisory and analytics services to community hospitals, health systems, NCI-designated and academic cancer centers across the country. With unparalleled depth of expertise and experience, COS works collaboratively with healthcare professionals to strategically and operationally implement cancer care programs that enhance patient experience, improve provider performance, and impact communities. Oncology Solutions was founded in 1973 as the first firm exclusively dedicated to serving cancer providers.

American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org)

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers saving lives in every community. As the largest voluntary health organization, the Society's efforts have contributed to a 25 percent decline in the cancer death rate in the U.S. since 1991, driven by less smoking, better treatments, and earlier detection. We're finding cures as the nation's largest private, not-for-profit investor in cancer research, ensuring people facing cancer have the help they need and continuing the fight for access to quality health care, lifesaving screenings and more. For more information, to get help, or to join the fight, call us anytime, day or night, at (800) 227-2345 or visit cancer.org.

