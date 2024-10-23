National Network of Music Cities Share the Value of Music Census Cohort's Data and Community Building

Join Sound Music Cities' 2025 Music Census Cohort Information Session on November 1

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Music Cities, the leading organization dedicated to advancing music ecosystems in communities across the United States, announces an upcoming information session on November 1, 2024, to promote registration for the 2025 Music Census Cohort. This unique initiative offers cities an unprecedented opportunity to engage with comprehensive data collection and analysis of their local music scenes.

Launched in 2007, Sound Music Cities has been at the forefront of music data analytics, empowering municipalities to understand and enhance their music landscapes. The Music Census Cohort is the only program of its kind in the U.S., providing cities with invaluable insights into their music economy, culture, and community engagement in a peer networking and cost-effective format. The program offers a more affordable, U.S.-focused solution that delivers a robust data set along with community organizing and coalition building resources.

Information Session Details

The information session will take place virtually on November 1 at 1 pm CT. This session is designed for city leaders, music organizations, and stakeholders interested in leveraging music as a vital component of community economic and cultural development. Participants will learn about the benefits of joining the 2025 Music Census Cohort, including access to enhanced data analysis, community engagement strategies, and opportunities to benchmark against other music cities across the country.

"Music is a fundamental part of what makes a city vibrant and unique," stated Don Pitts, Founder and President at Sound Music Cities. "The Music Census not only helps cities understand their music ecosystem but also empowers them to create policies and initiatives that nurture and grow their local music scenes."

Benefits of Joining the 2025 Music Census Cohort

Participation in the Music Census Cohort provides communities with access to:

Comprehensive Data Sets : The program offers detailed analytics that cover various aspects of the music ecosystem, enabling organizations to make informed decisions based on solid evidence.

: The program offers detailed analytics that cover various aspects of the music ecosystem, enabling organizations to make informed decisions based on solid evidence. Benchmarking and Networking Opportunities : Cities can compare their music environments with others across the nation, identifying strengths and areas for improvement while building relationships with their counterparts in other communities.

: Cities can compare their music environments with others across the nation, identifying strengths and areas for improvement while building relationships with their counterparts in other communities. Community Organizing : The cohort fosters collaboration between city officials, musicians, and local organizations, promoting a thriving music community.

: The cohort fosters collaboration between city officials, musicians, and local organizations, promoting a thriving music community. Affordable Access: Sound Music Cities prides itself on being cost-effective, ensuring that more communities can participate and benefit from these insights.

Since the launch of the inaugural cohort in 2024, Sound Music Cities has compiled the most extensive datasets for benchmarking music ecosystems across the U.S. Plans for the future include the potential development of a membership-based service to provide ongoing access to this invaluable data.

Registration Information

To register for the November 1 information session, interested parties can visit SoundMusicCities.com. All city leaders, musicians, and local organizations are encouraged to participate and discover how the 2025 Music Census Cohort can enhance their city's music economy and cultural identity.

For more information about Sound Music Cities, its mission, and the team, please visit the website at www.soundmusiccities.com.

About Sound Music Cities

Based in Austin, Texas, Sound Music Cities was founded in 2017 by Don Pitts, former Manager of the City of Austin's Music & Entertainment Division. The company brings together a team of experts with extensive experience in music industry, municipal government, music-related policy, music development program implementations, and sound management initiatives. The company hosts the annual Music Cities Think Tank, a gathering of thought leaders in government and nonprofits working with creative industries in their communities.

Media Contact:

Don Pitts

512-844-1363

[email protected]

SOURCE Sound Music Cities