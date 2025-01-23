National News Literacy Week encourages teens to develop healthy online habits

Sixth annual event presented by News Literacy Project, The E.W. Scripps Company and USA TODAY

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth annual National News Literacy Week, Feb. 3-7, will put a spotlight on the urgent need to teach students how to find credible information. The week encourages educators to teach critical thinking skills, so students learn to recognize standards-based journalism, and know what information and sources to trust.

National News Literacy Week

Teens are living in the most complex information landscape in history and are struggling to separate fact from fiction online and in their social media feeds, according to a recent study by the News Literacy Project. It found that most teens who encounter conspiracy theories online are inclined to believe them (81%). Few could tell the difference between sponsored content, opinion journalism and paid ads. Meanwhile, teens overwhelmingly reported wanting to learn media literacy in school, which the study found was associated with healthy online habits like fact-checking a social media post before sharing.

"Teaching young people to be news-literate empowers them to confidently navigate our information-saturated world," said Charles Salter, President and CEO of the News Literacy Project. "At a time when students are spending hours each day consuming social media and other information, often through their phones, it's imperative that young people learn how they are being influenced so they can make informed decisions about their lives."

National News Literacy Week is co-presented by the News Literacy Project, a national nonpartisan education nonprofit and the nation's leading provider of news literacy resources; The E.W. Scripps Company, a diversified media company and one of the nation's largest local TV news organizations; and USA TODAY, owned by Gannett, whose expansive reach at the national and local level is dedicated to empowering and enriching communities.

Scripps was a co-founder of National News Literacy Week. Gannett joined this year as a presenting partner.

"Today's bewildering information and content landscape requires careful navigation in order for Americans to be thoughtful news consumers," said Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson. "Scripps, its nationwide group of local news stations and our national news outlet Scripps News are proud to help in the effort to educate and equip young people with the skills they need to sift through the barrage and create well-informed opinions."

"Now more than ever, education around news and sources of trusted information is paramount. We are proud to be part of the mission to improve news literacy," said Karey Van Hall, deputy editor in chief of USA TODAY.

About the News Literacy Project

Founded in 2008, the News Literacy Project (NLP) is a nonpartisan education nonprofit that works with educators, school districts and states to ensure students receive news literacy instruction before they graduate high school, giving them the knowledge and ability to think for themselves and become well-informed, critical thinkers active in civic society.

About The E.W. Scripps Company

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, ION Plus, ION Mystery, Bounce, Grit and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps' long-time motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."

About USA TODAY

Since its introduction in 1982, USA TODAY has been a cornerstone of the national media landscape under its recognizable and respected brand. It also serves as the foundation for our newsroom network which allows for content sharing capabilities across our local and national markets. Through USA TODAY, we deliver high-quality, trusted content with a commitment to balanced, unbiased journalism, where and when consumers want to engage. Across our digital platforms we reach an audience of approximately 79 million unique visitors each month (based on December 2023 Comscore Media Metrix®).

