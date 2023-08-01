National Night Out Festival in Wynnewood Tonight; Giant Cake to Celebrate 40th Anniversary

News provided by

National Association of Town Watch

01 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

WYNNEWOOD, Pa., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Town Watch (NATW), in partnership with Lower Merion Community Watch, will host the annual "National Night Out" (NNO) Festival in the rear of the Wynnewood Shopping Center, 50 E. Wynnewood Road, tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. (Due to logistical issues, the Lower Merion NNO event had to be pushed back a week this year.)

Thousands of residents will enjoy live music, great food, rides, carnival games, Phillie Phanatic, Lower Merion Police, Fire and Narberth Ambulance, roving entertainment, safety information and displays from many area nonprofits and businesses.            

This is the "40th Annual National Night Out" which has already involved millions of people from 16,500 communities across the country from all 50 states.

National Night Out creator, Matt Peskin of Wynnewood, will be at the Lower Merion event tonight.  

NNO is designed to: (1) Heighten crime prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and;(4) Send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Parking will be available throughout the Wynnewood Shopping Center.  Learn more about National Night Out at nno.org. Please also visit LMCommunityWatch.org.

SOURCE National Association of Town Watch

