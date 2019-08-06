"National Night Out" Wynnewood Shopping Center; August 6th - 6 to 9 p.m.

WYNNEWOOD, Pa., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Town Watch (NATW), in partnership with Lower Merion Community Watch, will host the annual "National Night Out" (NNO) Festival in the Wynnewood Shopping Center on Tuesday, August 6th, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will be held in the rear of the center.

Thousands of residents will enjoy live music, great new food, photo booth, rides, carnival games, LM Police, Fire and Narberth Ambulance, roving entertainment, safety information and many area nonprofits and businesses

This year's NNO event will feature a Lower Merion Police K-9 demonstration. You can win a Ring doorbell by taking a photo in the photo booth with a neighbor you don't know!

This is the "36th Annual National Night Out" which will involve millions of people from 16,500 communities across the country from all 50 states.

National Night Out is the brainchild of Matt Peskin of Wynnewood who created the event for NATW back in 1984. The event is designed to: (1) Heighten crime prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and; (4) Send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

"NNO brings neighbors and first-responders together under positive circumstances," Peskin said. "It's a great night to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie." He added, "Also, Superintendent McGrath will be shooting against a 76ers legend in the NJM Insurance tent."

Parking will be available throughout the Wynnewood Shopping Center. Learn more about National Night Out at nationalnightout.org. Please also visit LMCommunityWatch.org.

SOURCE National Association of Town Watch

Related Links

https://natw.org

