National Non-profit Leading Charge on Competency-based Learning Hires Proven Innovator and Educational Strategist

Lisa McIntyre-Hite joins C-BEN as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of C-BEN Solutions to strengthen C-BEN's ability to meet increasing U.S. and international demand for competency-based solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Competency-Based Education Network (C-BEN), the nation's largest non-profit organization devoted to focusing education on what learners know and can do, announced the appointment of Lisa McIntyre-Hite, Ph.D. as the first executive vice president & COO of C-BEN Solutions — providing strategic guidance and implementation support to help K-12 and postsecondary institutions, state systems, and employers build, implement, and scale competency-based education, training, and credentialing programs. McIntyre-Hite brings two decades of experience in K-12 and higher education, ed tech, program and product development to her new role in supporting C-BEN's expanding consulting work with colleges, universities, training providers, state governments, and nonprofits.

"We are seeing unprecedented demand for competency-based learning as skills-based hiring and persistent skill shortages and opportunity gaps lead employers, learners, and state leaders to embrace these solutions," said Charla Long, president of C-BEN. "As a leader and practitioner, Lisa's expertise in designing efficient, accessible and personalized learning ecosystems enables us to enhance our consulting services and impact."

An accomplished leader with a track record of success, McIntyre-Hite's passion is driving measurable actions to address inequities in education and to expand access to high-quality, personalized learning experiences for every learner. In her EVP role, she will bring strategic and operational leadership to C-BEN partners needing best-in-class support for designing, implementing, and maintaining competency-based solutions.

"As an early C-BEN board member and long-time advocate of competency-based approaches across workforce, K12, government, and higher education, I am honored to lead C-BEN Solutions and expand our impact," said McIntyre-Hite. "This new role will strengthen C-BEN's work within and across systems to design scalable solutions that deliver a thriving work-learning ecosystem and empower learners to achieve greater economic mobility."

McIntyre-Hite's appointment is the latest in the expansion of C-BEN's leadership team as the organization invests in talent and capabilities in response to heightened demand for implementing competency-based learning in the United States and abroad.

Prior to joining C-BEN, McIntyre-Hite served as Vice President of Learning Innovation at Guild where she led strategy and operations to ensure that high-quality workplace learning counts toward a degree and provides a pathway to mobility. She also led Guild's Learning Center of Excellence, focused on improving learning outcomes for working adults. She was a Senior Advisor at Entangled Solutions and Vice President of Partner Strategy and Innovation at Pathstream, a non-traditional learning provider embedding industry certificates into academic and workplace pathways. McIntyre-Hite began her CBE journey as Executive Director of Learning Innovation at Laureate Education and was Walden University's founding Dean of Competency-Based Education, where she developed the university's direct-assessment offering.

C-BEN

C-BEN is a network of institutions, employers, and experts who believe competencies can unlock the future of learning — making education and training more flexible, responsive, and valuable. We support stakeholders across the spectrum of competency-based learning, from institutions and employers who want to embed competencies into their existing programs to those looking to design full competency-based degree programs from the ground up. For more information, visit C-BEN.org

