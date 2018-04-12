National Nonprofit Launches Free Survey to Help Schools Make the Shift to Personalized Learning

"The personalization process, much like the learning process, is different for everyone—there is no right way for a school to implement a personalized learning model. That's why we designed this tool to give educators direct, concrete feedback on what is working and what is not," said Chris Liang-Vergara, Chief of Learning Innovation at LEAP Innovations. "We want to ensure that as schools move into this new era of learning, they are, above all, listening to the needs of their teachers and students. And we want to give them tools to innovate and iterate based on an understanding of how new strategies are playing out in the classroom."

In the 2016-17 school year, over 1,000 teachers and 14,000 students participated in LEAP Innovations' surveys. Participating schools receive an individualized report to help them understand their progress toward creating an environment that is Learner Focused, Learner Demonstrated, and Learner Led. Schools that implement the surveys are also able to identify challenges and progress at the classroom level, with access to detailed information across 105 teacher-reported indicators, including educator-familiarity with students' community context and evidence of peer-based learning.

"We have seen incredible benefits stem from listening to our students and teachers and adjusting our strategy based on their feedback," said Tiffany Brown, principal at Wendell Smith Elementary School in Chicago. "As school leaders, we can either spend tremendous time and energy speculating on what students need, or we can ask them. We've found that the latter is more efficient—and far more effective."

The surveys were designed to benchmark schools' progress in meeting the guidelines of the LEAP Learning Framework, which outlines specific objectives and strategies for schools seeking to implement personalized learning models. Using these indicators, LEAP will work with schools to strengthen the connection between personalized learning practices and student outcomes, providing valuable data back to the field on which practices make the most difference.

