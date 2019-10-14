National Nonprofit Life Happens Celebrates Milestone 25th Anniversary

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Happens, a nonprofit dedicated to educating consumers about the importance of life insurance and other related products for sound financial planning, celebrates 25 years as the only third-party organization serving the industry and consumers with tools and resources to inform and empower personal financial responsibility through life insurance.

Following 25 years of continued growth and commitment to its mission, President and CFO Faisa Stafford, LUTCF, will become CEO and President, effective January 1, 2020. Faisa, who has been with the organization for over 16 years, will assume the role of CEO from Marvin H. Feldman, CLU, ChFC, RFC.

"Over the past 12 years as CEO, Marv Feldman has helped Life Happens grow into the robust organization it is. With his well-deserved retirement, he clears the path for new leadership," said Thomas Currey, Chair of Life Happens' Board of Directors. "Faisa has a deep commitment to and understanding of Life Happens through her long tenure with the organization. We look forward to her continuing the strong traditions that have made Life Happens great and her ability to chart new directions."

To commemorate the 25th year milestone, Life Happens' new anniversary campaign, A Promise Kept, speaks to the importance of financially protecting the ones you love with life insurance. The campaign is told through an emotionally captivating video, which can be watched here, as well as images and other digital content available to industry members via Life Happens Pro.

"Promises are made when you get married, when you have children, when you start a business. We all have made those promises to protect and care for someone or something. But we know life isn't scripted. And that is why life insurance and its related products are there to help you keep that promise for the future," said Faisa Stafford. "As we mark our 25th year anniversary, I am thrilled to build upon Marvin's great leadership and lead Life Happens as the industry's cheerleader in sharing the good this industry does for all."

Founded in 1994 to address the critical need for more awareness and resources around insurance planning topics, the organization has shared powerful Real Life Stories illustrating how smart insurance planning can ensure emotional struggles aren't compounded by financial hardship.

For more information about Life Happens' 25th Anniversary Campaign and to view the video, follow hashtag #APromiseKept and visit https://lifehappens.org/25year/.

About Life Happens

Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers take personal financial responsibility through the ownership of life insurance and related products. The organization does not endorse any product, company or insurance advisor. Since its inception in 1994, Life Happens has provided the highest quality, independent and objective information for people seeking help with their insurance buying decisions. The organization supports the insurance industry by providing marketing tools and resources through its Life Happens Pro platform, and convening the industry each September for Life Insurance Awareness Month. Life Happens is supported by more than 140 of the nation's leading insurance company and financial services organizations. To learn more, visit www.lifehappens.org.

