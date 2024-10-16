NATIONAL NONPROFIT THE VETERANS CONSORTIUM HONORS LAWYERS VOLUNTEERING FOR VETERANS

2024 Pro Bono Awardees Fight for Those Who Fought for Us

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program (vetsprobono.org) is a leading national nonprofit dedicated to providing free legal services to veterans whose benefits were unfairly denied. As veterans law experts, The Veterans Consortium trains and mentors hundreds of attorneys, law students, law firms, and corporate in-house counsel committed to providing free representation to veterans in need.

For their exceptional pro bono legal services to veterans, The Veterans Consortium is proud to announce the 2024 Pro Bono Awardees:

The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program (vetsprobono.org) -- Annual awards for excellence in veterans law.

Chairman's Award

Tiffany Li, Esq. , American Honda Motor Company, Inc.

For making a significant difference through advocacy and commitment to veterans and their families.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Charitable Service Trust Award

Justina Byers, Esq. , Blank Rome LLP

For her extensive work supporting veterans through the Discharge Upgrade Program, particularly for veterans dealing with mental health issues and trauma.

Law Firm Pro Bono Mission Partner of the Year

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Under the leadership of Partner and pro bono champion Thomas Stoever , Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP has made a steadfast commitment to pro bono legal work on behalf of veterans. By embedding the value of volunteerism into the firm's culture, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP provides full legal resources to veterans in need and leads in the establishment of veterans law legal precedent.

Community Impact Award

Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.

Under Partner Scot Fishman's leadership, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. demonstrates excellence and dedication in service to the unique and emerging legal situations of veterans in need by providing pro bono representation and support in all of The Veterans Consortium service offerings.

Legal Scholars Award

University of Florida Levin College of Law

Under Director Judy Clausen , the University of Florida Veterans and Servicemembers legal clinic has demonstrated invaluable work, sustained superior performance, and tireless effort in support of the legal challenges that veterans face.

The Veterans Consortium provides the best legal services, free of charge, to those who served in the armed forces.

Congratulations to all of the 2024 Pro Bono Awardees!

Lawyers, law firms, and corporate legal teams interested in pro bono opportunities to support veterans can join The Veterans Consortium by visiting vetsprobono.org or emailing [email protected].

