NATIONAL NONPROFIT THE VETERANS CONSORTIUM HONORS LAWYERS VOLUNTEERING FOR VETERANS

News provided by

The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program

Oct 16, 2024, 13:52 ET

2024 Pro Bono Awardees Fight for Those Who Fought for Us

#theyfoughtforus | #veteranslegalservices | #probonolawyers

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program (vetsprobono.org) is a leading national nonprofit dedicated to providing free legal services to veterans whose benefits were unfairly denied. As veterans law experts, The Veterans Consortium trains and mentors hundreds of attorneys, law students, law firms, and corporate in-house counsel committed to providing free representation to veterans in need.

For their exceptional pro bono legal services to veterans, The Veterans Consortium is proud to announce the 2024 Pro Bono Awardees:

Continue Reading
Pro Bono Mission Partner Award Recipients Chairman’s Award -- Tiffany Li, Esq., American Honda Motor Company, Inc. Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Charitable Service Trust Award -- Justina Byers, Esq., Blank Rome LLP Law Firm Pro Bono Mission Partner of the Year -- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP Community Impact Award -- Shook Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. Legal Scholars Award -- University of Florida Levin College of Law
Pro Bono Mission Partner Award Recipients Chairman’s Award -- Tiffany Li, Esq., American Honda Motor Company, Inc. Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Charitable Service Trust Award -- Justina Byers, Esq., Blank Rome LLP Law Firm Pro Bono Mission Partner of the Year -- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP Community Impact Award -- Shook Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. Legal Scholars Award -- University of Florida Levin College of Law

Chairman's Award

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Charitable Service Trust Award

  • Justina Byers, Esq., Blank Rome LLP 
    For her extensive work supporting veterans through the Discharge Upgrade Program, particularly for veterans dealing with mental health issues and trauma.

Law Firm Pro Bono Mission Partner of the Year

  • Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
    Under the leadership of Partner and pro bono champion Thomas Stoever, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP has made a steadfast commitment to pro bono legal work on behalf of veterans.  By embedding the value of volunteerism into the firm's culture, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP provides full legal resources to veterans in need and leads in the establishment of veterans law legal precedent.

Community Impact Award

  • Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.
    Under Partner Scot Fishman's leadership, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. demonstrates excellence and dedication in service to the unique and emerging legal situations of veterans in need by providing pro bono representation and support in all of The Veterans Consortium service offerings.

Legal Scholars Award

  • University of Florida Levin College of Law
    Under Director Judy Clausen, the University of Florida Veterans and Servicemembers legal clinic has demonstrated invaluable work, sustained superior performance, and tireless effort in support of the legal challenges that veterans face.

The Veterans Consortium provides the best legal services, free of charge, to those who served in the armed forces.  

Congratulations to all of the 2024 Pro Bono Awardees!

Lawyers, law firms, and corporate legal teams interested in pro bono opportunities to support veterans can join The Veterans Consortium by visiting vetsprobono.org or emailing [email protected].

SOURCE The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

THE VETERANS CONSORTIUM PRO BONO PROGRAM ANNOUNCES THE PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD MARY ANN GILLEECE, ESQ

THE VETERANS CONSORTIUM PRO BONO PROGRAM ANNOUNCES THE PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD MARY ANN GILLEECE, ESQ

The Veterans Consortium (TVC). It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of former Chaiman of TVC's Executive Board, Mary Ann Gilleece,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Awards

Awards

Veterans

Veterans

Not For Profit

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics