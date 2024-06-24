National Nonprofits in Fertility Education, Grants, and Research Announce IVF Grant Program Recipients

The Wyatt Foundation and The Conceive Foundation announce five recipients who will each receive a $15,000 IVF grant to help them build their families

HOUSTON, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wyatt Foundation and The Conceive Fertility Foundation, two national nonprofit organizations dedicated to education, grants, and research in fertility, announce the recipients of an IVF grant program that will expand financial accessibility to five couples who require fertility services to build their families.

Each recipient will receive a $15,000 grant to offset IVF treatment costs, which covers approximately the cost of one IVF cycle. The national campaign and partnership, which launched in April 2024 during National Infertility Awareness Week and ran throughout May in observance of Women's Health Month, raised crucial awareness around infertility and the financial barriers many individuals and couples face when accessing fertility care. The campaign drew in nearly 1,000 applicants with moving stories of infertility journeys.

"The stories of our grant program applicants were incredibly moving, and each one was unique, reiterating the fact that infertility doesn't discriminate, and it can affect anyone from any background," shares Dr. Alice D. Domar, health psychologist and Chief Compassion Officer at Inception Fertility. "We hope that through this program, we are able to raise awareness that infertility impacts one in six individuals of child-bearing age, that it is a disease, and that any and everyone who wants to have a baby deserves to have a baby."

Recipients of the grant program include aspiring parents who each have powerful stories and continue to persevere through the heartbreak of infertility to build their families. These include stories of unexplained infertility, pregnancy loss, failed IVF cycles, and genetic conditions and hormonal disorders.

The nonprofit arm of Inception Fertility™, the largest provider of fertility services in North America, the Wyatt Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and couples achieve their dream of building a family through assisted reproductive technology (ART). The organization was started by TJ Farnsworth, the founder and CEO of Inception Fertility™, and his wife Margaret Farnsworth, who successfully conceived their first child, Wyatt, through IVF.

"Hearing the stories of these aspiring parents brought back my own memories of my experience with infertility," says Margaret Farnsworth, Executive Director of The Wyatt Foundation. "Inception Fertility and The Wyatt Foundation are honored to help these recipients get closer to realizing their dreams of having a baby."

The Conceive Fertility Foundation is the nonprofit arm of Caden Lane, a direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand of baby products focused around the birth of a child. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Conceive Fertility Foundation aims to support patients who have been impacted by the struggle of infertility through education and grants. Katy Mimari, CEO of Caden Lane, launched The Conceive Fertility Foundation after her own experience with infertility and understanding the financial barriers that prevent some aspiring parents from building their families. A percentage of Caden Lane's profits go to The Conceive Fertility Foundation.

"The IVF Grant Program was an exciting opportunity for our company and foundation to do more to support the infertility community while raising needed awareness around the emotional and financial impact of fertility care," says Katy Mimari, CEO of Caden Lane and The Conceive Fertility Foundation. "We look forward to following the journeys of the recipients, and we wish them all the best."

About The Wyatt Foundation

The Wyatt Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and couples achieve their dream of building a family through assisted reproductive technology (ART) by reducing the financial barriers to IVF through scholarships awarded based on financial need and clinical factors determining potential success. The foundation has two main goals: to provide financial assistance to individuals and couples who cannot afford fertility treatments and to fund research in the field of infertility.

The organization was started by TJ Farnsworth the founder and CEO of Inception Fertility™ and his wife Margaret who successfully conceived their first child through IVF. Upon the birth of their son Wyatt, TJ reflected back on his family's experience as patients. He realized that many aspiring parents were carrying the same emotional burden that he and his wife had—and that few fertility clinics took a holistic approach to consider the physical, psychological, financial and mental aspects of infertility. To learn more please visit: https://inceptionfertility.com/wyatt-foundation/.

About The Conceive Fertility Foundation

Founded by Katy Mimari, CEO of Caden Lane, The Conceive Fertility Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to supporting individuals affected by infertility through education and grants. Despite insurance covering diagnostics, treatment costs are a significant financial burden and Conceive Fertility is a non-profit organization that exists to help couples who are struggling to conceive. A portion of sales from Caden Lane go to support the mission of The Conceive Fertility Foundation. To learn more please visit: https://conceivefertilityfoundation.com/.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

