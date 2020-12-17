National Nonprofits Partner to Address the Mental Wellness of Military Children

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Corral recently received funding from DAV (Disabled American Veterans) to support its newest project, Life Tools for MilKids. The new project is designed for military children, particularly those who have an ill or injured parent or guardian. DAV is a long-standing partner with Camp Corral in their efforts to provide resources and support to veteran families. This multi-faceted program focuses on helping children work through challenges, understand respite and develop positive coping skills, equipping children with tools to help them through those times when everything is out of one's control.

Camp Corral

"DAV is proud to continue our support of Camp Corral through our funding of Life Tools for MilKids," said DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess. "Now more than ever, we need to reaffirm our commitment to improving the lives of the children of those who have sacrificed for our freedom."

Statistics around the effects of military life on children is cause for concern. There are one million military children who did not choose to serve; nevertheless, they help support and care for their parents. Military children are more likely to report drug abuse or other risk-taking behavior than their civilian counterparts. Through deployments or injuries, children assume responsibilities traditionally filled by their parent. Some even step up as caregivers when their parent returns wounded. Military children change schools on average nine times between K-12 grades, resulting in elevated incidences of bullying and struggling academic performance. Lori Noonan, Chief Development Officer at Camp Corral reported, "During a survey of about 4,000 families of wounded military service members and veterans, more than 50% expressed concerns for their child's mental health. One of the most alarming results of the survey is that more than 10% of the children (ages 8-15) had considered or participated in self-harm."

Programs that support the ability to better cope with challenges are essential for military children - especially children of wounded military service members and veterans. Camp Corral, DAV and PsychArmor have partnered to create the Life Tools for MilKids program nationally. Designed from focus groups and feedback from wounded veteran families, the program kicks off with virtual sessions to provide essential mental wellness tools equipping children to rise above the challenges of life. Life Tools for MilKids will also feature two educational videos. The first video, 15 Things Every Military Child Wants You To Know, will help bridge the civilian military divide, sharing with the civilian community what military children want them to know about their lives. The second will focus on educating children and their families, recognizing the need for respite and self-care and providing ways for children to respite at home.

This unique program fills a small opening in the vast needs of military-connected children - especially children of wounded warriors. To learn more about the Life Tools for MilKids program, visit www.campcorral.org.

About:

Camp Corral is a national nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of children of wounded, ill, injured and fallen military heroes. To date, the organization has served more than 24,000 children and their families through summer camp and other recreation programs.

(DAV) Disabled American Veterans is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.

PsychArmor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers critical resources to Americans so they can effectively engage with and support military service members, veterans, and their families.

