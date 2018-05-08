National Nurses Week: AMN Healthcare Commitment to Excellence Awards Recognize Importance of Travel Nurses to Patient Care

"As the healthcare industry faces growing clinician shortages and increasing demand for services, per diem and travel nurses are crucial to delivering excellent patient care," said Susan Salka, AMN Healthcare President and CEO. "AMN Healthcare is honored that some of the finest nurses in the country choose to travel with us and provide exceptional care for healthcare facilities and the patients they serve."

The following four outstanding AMN travel nurses were chosen by a committee of AMN clients, clinicians and recruiters. These nurses showed an unwavering commitment to excellence in the nursing profession that goes far beyond their job requirements. The nominations were a testament to the high quality of nurses that AMN Healthcare has on assignment.

The Innovation Award went to Shawna Beesley, RN, ACLS, Adv. FHM, BLS, NRP, PMD, a labor and delivery nurse, for her ongoing pursuit of health and wellness through innovation and the advancement of patient care. An innovative AMN Healthcare nurse is recognized for embracing new ideas, technology and best practices, and initiating positive changes in their permanent or temporary unit. As Shawna's nomination stated, "She continuously seeks to make facilities better and is committed to patient care. In addition, Shawna has a wealth of knowledge and is continuously seeking to learn and expand her skills."

The Passion Award for exemplifying the highest standards of professional excellence through leadership and extraordinary commitment to service throughout their healthcare community – including as a professional leader and community volunteer – went to Teresa Eaton, RN, BLS, PALS, a medical-surgical Nurse. Teresa was selected because she "is passionate about patient care and it certainly shows in her work" as she often steps up to fill needs no matter how big or small the request may be.

The Customer Focus Award for demonstrating an unwavering dedication to the improvement of health and wellness across all specialties and the core values of the nursing profession in their actions and words. A customer-focused nurse continually exceeds professional expectations by demonstrating the highest level of respect, loyalty, and commitment to improving the health and wellness of patients. This award went to Tiffany Hennage, RN, ACLS, BLS, NIH Stroke Scale, PALS, TNCC, an emergency room nurse on assignment at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA. Tiffany was nominated for this award because of her "sharp, knowledgeable nursing skills and assessment techniques" that allow her to make a positive difference in patient care and improve outcomes.

The Overall Commitment to Excellence Award for all of these qualities, and continually striving to improve patient care through education and innovation, displaying an unmatched passion for the profession, and making an impact on both patients and colleagues, was given to Cathy Burzette, RN, BLS, Crisis Prevention Intervention, a psychiatric nurse on assignment at St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls, ID. "Cathy is always friendly and empathetic…she identified our needs as a facility…and works well with patients and staff. We would love to keep her on."

About Mary Washington Healthcare

Mary Washington Healthcare is a fully integrated, regional medical system that provides inpatient and outpatient care through more than 40 facilities and services, including Mary Washington Hospital, a 451-bed regional medical center, and Stafford Hospital, a 100-bed community hospital. Mary Washington Healthcare is a not-for-profit health system with a longstanding commitment to provide care regardless of ability to pay. For more information about our services and facilities, visit www.MWHC.com.

About St. Luke's Magic Valley

St. Luke's Magic Valley's state-of-the-art medical center opened in 2011 to serve the people of southern Idaho and northern Nevada. We offer a wide range of inpatient and outpatient surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and advanced cancer center, inpatient rehabilitation, lab and imaging, inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services, and women's and children's healthcare. At our hospital and clinics throughout Magic Valley, we work every day to save lives, help people achieve their individual health goals, and promote community health, wellness, safety, and fitness. For more information, visit https://www.stlukesonline.org.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. AMN Healthcare's workforce solutions - including managed services programs, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing and consulting services - enable providers to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes within the rapidly evolving healthcare environment. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. AMN Healthcare disseminates news and information about the Company through its website, which can be found at www.amnhealthcare.com.

