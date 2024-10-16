National OnDemand, Inc. Announces Promotion of Richard Jordan to Chief Operations Officer

Tim Standafer to Transition to Chief Production Officer Role

BURLINGTON, N.C., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National OnDemand, Inc., a premier communications and utilities infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce the promotion of Richard Jordan to Chief Operations Officer (COO). In his new role, Richard will oversee all aspects of National OnDemand's operations, with a focus on building and strengthening relationships within the industry and driving operational excellence across the board.

National OnDemand, Inc. headquarters located in Burlington, North Carolina, where Richard Jordan, the newly appointed Chief Operations Officer, will continue to lead broadband operations and strengthen industry relationships. This strategic location supports the company's mission to provide full turnkey infrastructure solutions across the Fiber, Wireless, Energy, and Technology sectors nationwide.

Richard joined National OnDemand in early 2024 as Executive Vice President of Operations, bringing over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications and broadband sectors. His strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in advancing the company's growth and success. As COO, Richard will continue to enhance National OnDemand's reputation as a leader in delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions to the Fiber, Wireless, Energy, and Technology sectors.

Tim Standafer, CPO & Co-Founder of National OnDemand, commented on the promotion:

"Richard's vast experience is playing a key role in our company's ability to scale quickly. I'm excited to help see the team advance under his leadership and look forward to supporting his team with our in-house resources.

Douglas Boteler, CEO & Co-Founder of National OnDemand, commented on the promotion:

"Richard's deep industry knowledge and proven leadership have already made a tremendous impact at National OnDemand. We are confident that in his new role as Chief Operations Officer, he will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and efficiency as we expand our operations nationwide."

Tim Standafer to Assume New Role as Chief Production Officer

In addition to Richard's promotion, National OnDemand is excited to announce that Tim Standafer will transition into the role of Chief Production Officer (CPO). In this capacity, Tim will focus on growing and optimizing the company's in-house resources, increasing productivity on all projects, and supporting operational initiatives to deliver outstanding service to clients.

Douglas Boteler added:

"Tim's expertise in resource management and his drive for operational efficiency have been crucial to National OnDemand's success. As Chief Production Officer, Tim will ensure that we continue to exceed expectations by maximizing our internal capabilities and maintaining our commitment to excellence."

About National OnDemand, Inc.

National OnDemand, Inc. is a communications and utilities infrastructure provider delivering service solutions to the Fiber, Wireless, Energy and Technology sectors in the United States. Headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina, the Company provides full turnkey infrastructure solutions – on demand, anywhere in the U.S. and has secured and sustained its current standing in the market through the successful completion of mergers and acquisitions, along with demonstrable, steady organic growth.

Contact:

Jay Daugherty

9196061658

[email protected]

SOURCE National OnDemand, Inc.