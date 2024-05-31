National OnDemand, Inc. Appoints Richard Jordan as Executive Vice President of Operations

BURLINGTON, N.C., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National OnDemand, Inc., a leading communications and utilities infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Jordan as the new Executive Vice President of Operations.

National OnDemand, Inc. is a premier communications and utilities infrastructure provider, offering comprehensive service solutions to the Fiber, Wireless, Energy, and Technology sectors. Based in Burlington, North Carolina, National OnDemand delivers full turnkey infrastructure solutions on demand, anywhere in the U.S., and is recognized for its successful mergers and acquisitions, along with steady organic growth.

Richard Jordan brings a wealth of experience to National OnDemand, having spent over three decades in various leadership roles within the telecommunications and broadband sectors. His extensive background in operations management, strategic planning, and team leadership makes him an invaluable addition to the National OnDemand team. Most recently, Richard served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Mears Broadband, a Quanta Services Company, where he was instrumental in driving operational excellence and expanding the company's footprint across the United States.

Douglas Boteler, CEO of National OnDemand, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Richard Jordan to our executive team. His proven track record and deep understanding of the industry will be instrumental as we continue to grow and enhance our service offerings. Richard's leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our operations and support our mission to provide top-tier infrastructure solutions across the U.S."

Richard Jordan commented on his new role: "I am excited to join National OnDemand, a company renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and working with the talented team to drive operational excellence and deliver outstanding service to our clients."

National OnDemand, Inc. continues to lead the market with its full turnkey infrastructure solutions, delivering unparalleled service to the Fiber, Wireless, Energy, and Technology sectors. Headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina, the company remains dedicated to expanding its reach and impact through strategic growth and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

About National OnDemand, Inc.

