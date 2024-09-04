National OnDemand, Inc. Establishes New Office in Castle Rock, Colorado, Expanding Presence in the Western U.S.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National OnDemand, Inc., a leading provider of turnkey infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the establishment of a new office in Castle Rock, Colorado. This expansion marks another significant milestone in the company's continued growth, following the recent opening of its new corporate office in Lewisville, Texas.

The National OnDemand, Inc. flagship office in Burlington, North Carolina. With continued expansion across the U.S., including the recent opening of a new office in Castle Rock, Colorado, National OnDemand is strengthening its presence and infrastructure services in the Western United States.

The new Castle Rock office strengthens National OnDemand's footprint in the Western United States, further enhancing the company's ability to deliver high-quality infrastructure projects across the region. This strategic move is part of National OnDemand's broader plan to support the increasing demand for broadband, wireless, energy, and utility services in the West.

"Our expansion into Castle Rock is a testament to our momentum and commitment to better serve our clients and communities across the Western United States," said Richard Jordan, Executive Vice President of Operations at National OnDemand, Inc. "As we continue to grow, we remain focused on delivering excellence in every project, ensuring that our infrastructure solutions empower connectivity and growth in the regions we serve."

In conjunction with the opening of the Castle Rock office, National OnDemand is seeking to further strengthen its leadership and operational teams. The company is currently recruiting for a new Regional Vice President of Operations in its Construction Division, who will oversee construction operations across our West Region, which covers Colorado, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nevada. Additionally, opportunities are available for industry leaders and field operations experts in areas such as underground construction, aerial construction, fiber splicing, and last mile services including drop installations and in-home installations. These roles are critical to supporting the expansion of fiber construction projects throughout the U.S.

About National OnDemand, Inc.

National OnDemand, Inc. is a leading provider of turnkey infrastructure solutions, specializing in broadband, wireless, energy, and utility services. Our comprehensive service offerings, from engineering and construction to maintenance and support, ensure seamless delivery of high-quality infrastructure projects. With a commitment to excellence, safety, and customer satisfaction, National OnDemand empowers communities by delivering critical services that drive connectivity and growth.

