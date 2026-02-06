National OnDemand Names Chris Machuca Vice President of Program Management

BURLINGTON, N.C., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National OnDemand, Inc. has appointed Chris Machuca as Vice President of Program Management following a year-long engagement as a strategic consultant supporting the company's large-scale telecommunications programs. The appointment formalizes a role Machuca has effectively been performing as National OnDemand continues to expand its nationwide fiber and broadband infrastructure footprint.

Chris brings more than 15 years of experience leading large-scale telecom programs across the U.S., with a background that spans hands-on field operations, national program leadership, and operational efficiency. In his role, Chris will oversee program implementation, progress, and closeout for our clients, while helping identify opportunities to strengthen delivery, procurement, estimating, and overall execution.

In his role, Machuca will lead program-level governance across National OnDemand's portfolio, overseeing execution consistency, delivery performance, and cross-functional coordination for complex telecom deployments. His focus includes strengthening project implementation frameworks, improving efficiency across material procurement and estimating, and driving disciplined program close-outs for clients operating at scale.

Machuca brings more than 15 years of experience leading major telecommunications and broadband infrastructure initiatives across North America. His background spans fiber network deployment, multi-market program delivery, and client-facing operational leadership, experience that translated quickly into impact during his consulting tenure with National OnDemand.

"Chris has been deeply embedded in our programs for the past year, and his transition into this role is a natural next step," said Rick Jordan, Chief Operations Officer at National OnDemand, Inc. "He brings a program-level mindset that's essential for executing complex telecom projects at national scale, balancing schedule, cost, quality, and client expectations without losing momentum."

Machuca said the move reflects a shared focus on disciplined execution and long-term client value. "Having worked alongside National's teams as a consultant, I've seen firsthand the strength of their operational foundation," Machuca said. "This role allows me to build on that foundation by aligning people, processes, and data around repeatable program execution so our clients can deploy and maintain networks efficiently, predictably, and with confidence."

Machuca's appointment underscores National OnDemand's continued investment in operational leadership as broadband providers accelerate fiber, wireless, and network expansion efforts across the United States.

About National OnDemand, Inc.

National OnDemand, Inc. is a communications and telecom infrastructure provider delivering service solutions to the Fiber, Wireless, Energy and Technology sectors in the United States. Headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina, the Company provides full turnkey infrastructure solutions – on demand, anywhere in the U.S. and has secured and sustained its current standing in the market through the successful completion of mergers and acquisitions, along with demonstrable, steady organic growth.

Media Contact:

Jay Daugherty

919-606-1658

[email protected]

SOURCE National OnDemand, Inc.