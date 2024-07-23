National OnDemand to Showcase at FiberConnect 2024: Powering Communities with Expert Fiber Solutions

BURLINGTON, N.C., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National OnDemand, Inc., a leading provider of comprehensive fiber optic solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming FiberConnect 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee on July 28-31, where it will be stationed at booth #849 within the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center. As a pivotal part of this event, National OnDemand will offer free coffee and engage in meaningful discussions about bringing high-speed internet to communities across the nation.

FiberConnect 2024 is the leading conference for industry stakeholders engaged in enhancing digital infrastructure, network operations, and broadband investment. This premier event provides a strategic platform to influence and educate network operators, integrators, and community leaders about the future of network deployment. National OnDemand's presence underscores its dedication to fostering broadband accessibility and its significant role in advancing the digital economy.

At booth #849, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with National OnDemand's team, who bring extensive experience in both aerial and underground fiber deployments. Our team of inhouse resources allows our company to execute projects on time and under budget, whether through conventional strand/lash methods, ADSS, plow, directional drilling, micro-trenching, or blown fiber techniques, National OnDemand ensures precision and reliability in every project.

"Our participation at FiberConnect 2024 is a crucial part of our ongoing effort to support broadband expansion and digital equity," said Wade Boteler, Director of Business Development at National OnDemand. "We are excited to share our expertise and connect with other leaders who are equally committed to propelling our industry forward."

National OnDemand provides turn-key solutions that cover every aspect of fiber optic deployment, including project management, engineering, permitting, splicing, testing, and emergency restoration. With a robust safety program and a dedicated team of professionals, National OnDemand not only promises excellence but consistently delivers it across diverse environments.

FiberConnect 2024 will feature a range of sessions and networking opportunities that align perfectly with National OnDemand's areas of expertise. The company looks forward to contributing to discussions that drive the industry forward and foster new partnerships.

About National OnDemand, Inc.

National OnDemand, Inc. is a premier communications and utilities infrastructure provider, offering comprehensive service solutions to the Fiber, Wireless, Energy, and Technology sectors. Based in Burlington, North Carolina, National OnDemand delivers full turnkey infrastructure solutions on demand, anywhere in the U.S., and is recognized for its successful mergers and acquisitions, along with steady organic growth.

About FiberConnect 2024

FiberConnect 2024, hosted by the Fiber Broadband Association, is the premier event for the fiber broadband industry, slated for July 28-31 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. This annual event gathers industry leaders, network operators, and technology innovators to discuss and explore fiber broadband solutions and strategies. With a focus on accelerating fiber broadband deployment and enhancing digital infrastructure, FiberConnect 2024 offers invaluable networking opportunities, educational sessions, and a technology exhibition showcasing the latest in fiber broadband technology.

About the Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) is the largest and only trade association dedicated to building and developing fiber broadband networks across the Americas. Committed to advancing the deployment of all-fiber access networks, FBA believes fiber optics are the superior technology for advancing modern connectivity. FBA actively supports its members with networking opportunities, educational resources, and advocacy to ensure fiber broadband innovation and availability for all.

