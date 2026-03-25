National Organization Celebrates 250 Years of Women's Influence on Historic Anniversary

Moms for America to Host "Remembering the Ladies" Tea & Luncheon 250th anniversary of the day Abigail Adams penned the words "Remember the Ladies"

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31, in honor of Women's History Month and in celebration of America's 250th, Moms for America will host the "Remember the Ladies" Tea & Luncheon in Georgetown — 250 years to the exact day since Abigail Adams called on the nation to "remember the ladies."

Moms for America

In partnership with the America First Women's Initiative and with support from Freedom 250, this gathering will highlight the indispensable role women and mothers have played throughout American history—recognizing their influence not as a footnote, but as a foundational force in the life of the nation.

Held at the historic City Tavern — where John Adams attended a reception in 1800 as the White House was under construction, and later decorated under Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis — the luncheon will bring together leaders and mothers to honor the women who built—and still shape the nation.

From the Revolutionary era to today, women — especially mothers — have been the backbone of this country, shaping its values, raising and supporting its leaders, and carrying its culture forward.

"This is where the celebration of America's 250th should begin," said Kimberly Fletcher, founder and president of Moms for America. "With the women who built it, sustained it, and continue to fight for its future."

The event will also mark the launch of the Abbey Awards, named in honor of Abigail Adams, a new national recognition platform honoring women of courage, conviction, leadership, and cultural impact — from grassroots advocates to national voices shaping the direction of the country. Honorees will be announced shortly.

Each attendee will receive a complimentary copy of Remember the Ladies, co-authored by Fletcher and her daughter, highlighting the untold stories of 26 women of the American Revolution and designed to inspire a new generation.

The event is designed to serve as a key moment in the national commemoration of America's 250th anniversary, placing women and mothers at the center of the story from the very beginning.

Event Details

What: Remember the Ladies Tea & Luncheon

When: March 31

Where: City Tavern, Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

Hosted by: Moms for America & America First Women's Initiative

Supported by: Freedom 250

Tickets are $250 and include luncheon and a complimentary book.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Jennifer Harrison, VRNY Media, at [email protected] or 937-477-5200.

SOURCE Moms for America